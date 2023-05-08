Paedon Brown Will Never Support Christine and David’s Engagement: Here’s Why!

Last month, Sister Wives star Christine Brown announced her engagement to David Woolley.

This happy news came relatively quickly after their relationship began.

For some, too quickly.

We already reported that Paedon will likely never approve of his mom’s engagement. But why?

Paedon Brown used this mother-son selfie to promote mom Christine Brown’s TikTok page. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

You know how some people are nervous about sharing their opinions? Sometimes they’re unpopular, or other people are just afraid of confrontation on any scale and don’t want to rock the boat.

None of that describes Paedon Brown. The 24-year-old reality TV personality has not minced words — not about his siblings, not about his widely reviled father.

And not even about his very popular mom.

We’re up close and rather personal with Christine Brown in this close up of the veteran Sister Wives star.

Obviously, we all know that Kody sucks. As a father, as a husband, and as a human being. There’s a whole reality show about it.

(Yes, we know that Kody probably doesn’t see Sister Wives as being about his colossal failings … but, to viewers, it has been that for a very long time)

On the other hand, Christine Brown is immensely popular among viewers. Fans and followers are rooting for her as she rediscovers happiness, restarts her life, and reimagines what it is to love.

David Woolley has his arm around Christine Brown in this very cute photo of the couple.

For Christine, that has meant David Woolley.

He makes her happy and has shown her that relationships do not have to make her feel like she’s second fiddle — or last fiddle, which was how her “basement wife” era felt.

So why isn’t Paedon just happy that his mom is happy?

Many Sister Wives stars are outspoken. In the case of Paedon Brown, his public comments have drawn comparisons among fans to his father. It’s not flattering. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Christine announced her relationship with David back on Valentine’s Day. That was nearly three months ago.

Obviously, it was not the beginning of their entanglement — it’s just when she went public.

But Paedon has been on a tear about this ever since. And that has made him the odd man out.

“I’m just along for the ride.” That’s what David Woolley wrote as a caption to this photo of himself and Christine Brown.

Mykelti, Aspyn, Gwen, Ysabel, and Truely are all Team Christine in this, supporting their mom’s quest for love.

Paedon recently declared that he would “never” support Christine and David’s romance.

That’s a big deal. Not supporting something at the moment is pretty normal while you’re gathering information. Vowing that you’ll likely never support your mom and the man who is likely her future husband? You need to have a pretty good reason. Otherwise, you just seem like a jerk.

Paedon Brown is not shy on TikTok. He often opens up to his fans about his family.

However, as multiple reports and insiders have noted, Paedon’s not really the most agreeable person.

(Okay, we’re putting it mildly. As much as fans love hearing him trash Kody, Paedon is a pretty negative person on a lot of topics)

As such, reports say that Christine does not feel “bothered” by Paedon withholding his blessing from her engagement.

Christine Brown and then-boyfriend David Woolley smile here for the camera while on vacation in Utah.

Paedon feels that Christine is moving too quickly. Hey! So do a lot of people. Most of them can still offer her their congratulations, though.

He also calls David “standoffish,” even while some felt that he was signalling that Paedon himself was itching to fight the guy.

Finally, Paedon noted that Christine wasn’t close with her own stepfather. What does one have to do with the other, we wonder? Ask Paedon, we guess.