Meghan Markle Sends Strong Message In Wake of Charles' Coronation: I Couldn't Care Less About the Royals!

As you’ve certainly heard by now, King Charles III was crowned in a wildly elaborate ceremony at Westminster Abbey on Saturday.

Charles promised that the coronation would be less ornate than the ceremony for his mother, which took place 70 years ago.

And in some ways it was.

But the whole affair still gave off major “Liberace fever dream” vibes.

We know some of these traditions date back almost 1,000 years, but it’s pretty much impossible not to make fun of this sh-t.

LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 06: King Charles III departs the Coronation service at Westminster Abbey on May 06, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

For the most part, Americans were bored and baffled by the ceremony, but many sat through it in its entirety in the hope that they’d catch a glimpse of some tension between the feuding factions of the royal family.

Sadly, this was a ceremony of succession, and not an episode of Succession.

Charles’ black sheep son was in attendance during the ceremony, but to this disappointment of many, Prince Harry was all smiles, and there were time when he seemed to beam with pride for his father.

LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 06: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrives for the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Andy Stenning – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

In fact, the only aspect of the coronation that was of interest from a gossip perspective was the absence of Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle.

We’ve known for a while that Meghan would not be attending the coronation.

The duchess had many good reasons for staying home, not the least of which was that the coronation took place on her son’s fourth birthday.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala at New York Hilton on December 06, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala)

There were those who suggested that Meghan skipped the coronation for mental health reasons, and there’s probably some truth to that.

The attention of the royal-watching world was divided between London and Montecito on Saturday, as inquiring minds wanted to know how Meghan would acknowledge the biggest day of her father-in-law’s life.

Meghan tells her side of the story. (Photo via Netflix)

Hilariously, the Duchess of Sussex did nothing to mark the occasion.

In fact, while thousands of Londoners were standing in the rain to await the king’s ceremonial “balcony wave,” Meghan basked in the sun and enjoyed a leisurely hike with longtime friends Markus Anderson and Heather Dorak.

Meghan has yet to speak publicly about the coronation, but journalist Omid Scobie, who is often considered a rep for the Sussexes, confirmed that the duchess stayed home in an attempt to “protect her peace.”

Harry and Meghan participate in a memorial service for the Queen. (Photo via Getty Images)

“She is aware just how much of the spotlight goes on her when she sets even a foot near the story,” he said during an interview on the UK’s ITV.

“It’s portrayed as intentional. Should she come over and just stand next to her husband, the commentary and the narrative of the day would have been very different.”

Sounds like Meg made the right call by simply steering clear of the drama entirely.