Prince Harry Won’t Even TALK to King Charles at the Coronation, Insider Claims

With less than two weeks to go until the coronation of King Charles III, it looks as though the guest list has finally fallen into place.

After months of uncertainty, we now know that Prince Harry will be in attendance at the ceremony.

However, Meghan Markle will remain at home in California, which is probably a good idea for everyone involved.

There’s been a great deal of speculation with regard to how Harry will fare in enemy territory with no support system.

King Charles III and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex follow the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as it is carried into Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Hannah McKay- WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Now, one insider is predicting that the Duke of Sussex will get in and out as quickly as possible and try to minimize contact with his family.

Paul Burrell was a friend and employee of Princess Diana’s for over a decade.

In recent years, he’s earned a reputation as one of the more insightful royal commenters in the British media (an admittedly low bar).

Prince Harry recently made some surprising comments to Anderson Cooper. (Photo via CBS)

And it seems that Burrell is not optimistic about the likelihood of a Harry/Charles reunion at the coronation.

“There is no chance of a reconciliation anytime soon, I’m afraid — I think he will get a very icy reception from the Windsors,” he told UK tabloid The Sun this week.

“It is not a surprise, he is coming to show face,” Burrell added.

King Charles III and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attends The State Funeral Of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Burrell believes that Harry will not even stop and chat with Charles, and will instead put in a brief appearance at the coronation ceremony before promptly returning to the airport and flying home.

“He is coming to put his foot in the door and he is coming because his father wants him to be there,” Diana’s friend speculated.

“His father will be delighted that both his sons will be there to witness this incredible day in his life,” he continued.

“But Harry is not going to hang around.”

Harry and Meghan participate in a memorial service for the Queen. (Photo via Getty Images)

As for why Harry will be so eager to return home, Burrell put it rather bluntly.

“He doesn’t want to spend much time around them,” he said.

That’s a good a reason as any!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make an appearance at the UN.(Photo via Getty)

Of course, Charles’ coronation will be held on Prince Archie’s birthday, Harry has double the reason to hurry home.

And we’re sure Harry will have far more fun with his son than with his father!