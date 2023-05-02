Gwendlyn Brown: My Dad is Useless! He Doesn’t Take Care Of His Kids!

You really need to stop holding back, Gwendlyn Brown.

Please tell us how you really feel about your father.

For several months now, the 21-year old daughter of Christine and Kody Brown has basically been tearing her dad a brand new one.

She’s been re-watching old Sister Wives episodes and spilling all kinds of Kody-related tea, explaining at one point how he nearly got arrested in Utah and at another point how awful Kody is with money.

In a YouTube reaction video to the pilot episode of Sister Wives, however, Gwendlyn went on the attack against her father harder than ever.

The reality star called out the role Kody played in their family in response to Kody’s former spoouse Meri Brown discussing the advantages of a ​​polygamous lifestyle.

“It’s definitely a benefit to this lifestyle to have somebody there and in place if anything were to happen,” Meri said, referencing Kody’s other wives, in the 2010 footage.

This is where Gwendlyn chimed in as follows: “‘Cause dads are useless and they can’t take care of the children.”

BOOM! Doesn’t get much more pointed than that, does it?

Gwendlyn also opened up about how her mother differed from Kody’s second wife Janelle while she was growing up.

“My mom was more of the mother mom, you know, stereotypical mother roles,” she said to subscribers. “And Janelle was more of the father mom, with stereotypical father roles.”

Translation?

Kody did not fill these roles himself.

The remark is Gwendlyn’s latest criticism of her father’s behavior and attitude.

In March, she referred to her dad as a “massive misogynist,” elaborating:

“I’m just glad it’s not something I inherited because that would suck. I think the way he was raised made it difficult for him to get out of those ideas — which is not an excuse.”

“You can get out of the kind of thoughts that you think. Dad’s opinions and thoughts tend to benefit him, I think, so that’s why I assume he chooses to think that way.”

More than two years after first coming out as bi on social media, Gwendlyn Brown shared that she is bisexual on an episode of Sister Wives. Good for her! (Image Credit: TLC)

In the same video from this spring, Gwendlyn was stunned to see Kody admit he had been “a little cowardly” during his marriage to Christine, saying:

“Maybe I should have told her that I didn’t like her, but what I didn’t do was I didn’t quit.”

Gwendlyn then fired back:

“I think it’s more cowardly to be in a relationship where you don’t love somebody than it is to leave instead of experiencing heartbreak.”

She alleged that Kody has “a lot of double standards” when it comes to his relationships with both her mother and Janelle, who he claimed was sweeping problems under the rug.

Gwendlyn isn’t even sure if she wants her dad to walk her down the aisle.

She previously trashed Kody’s “manipulative” behavior toward Meri, too, stating Kody was “just leading [Meri] on at this point” in reaction to a season 17 clip which featured Meri’s long-standing approach to staying in the platonic marriage in hopes of a reconciliation.

To cameras, however, Kody said he doesn’t consider himself married to Meri anymore.

“It is so unfortunate to see my dad going off on how he and Meri basically have this done relationship,” Gwendlyn said in response.

“[Meri] doesn’t know that. They haven’t had a conversation about it. And I think that’s what’s so important about what my mom did with him, because she said, ‘We are done.’

“She told him to his face that they were over and Kody hasn’t done anything.”

