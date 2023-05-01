Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are "Breaking Apart," Leading Separate Lives: Report

In just a few days, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be very far apart from each other… for the entire world to see.

The famous spouses will NOT be attending King Charles’ coronation together on May 6, following a great deal of back-and-forth that resulted in Harry deciding to take part in the ceremony by himself.

Because Meghan and Harry didn’t want to stir up any controversy in the wake of the pair walking away from their Royal Duties three years ago?

Perhaps.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive at the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award Gala at the Hilton Midtown in New York on December 6, 2022. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

But now a new report is alleging that there may be more to this story.

According to someone named Celia Walden — dubbed a “royal commentator” by GB News, whatever that means — the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are pursuing different agendas these days.

“She wants the attention kept firmly on her because that is where the attention should always be,” Walden told the aforementioned outlet of Markle, who many think is planning to act again.

“I think also there are already whispers of the idea that Harry and her seem to be breaking apart from each other in terms of their agendas slightly.”

LONDON, ENGLAND – JUNE 03: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex leave after a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul’s Cathedral in London. (Photo by Matt Dunham – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Last week, Harry and Meghan were spotted at a Los Angeles Lakers basketball game.

At one point, the famous Kiss Cam focused its lens on the couple… only for Markle to pull away a bit from her husband.

Many observers took this as a sign that there’s major trouble in romantic paradise.

“They are both sort of leading slightly separate lives in terms of their public duties at the moment,” Walden added.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry mourn Queen Elizabeth II. (Photo via Getty Images)

Warden went on to say that the married couple is “breaking apart and leading separate lives,” although it doesn’t sound as if she’s even met either of the stars.

So take this claim with a grain of salt the size of King Charles’ ears.

Back on April 12, we learned that Harry will attend his dad’s coronation all alone.

“Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that the Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on 6th May,” a statement at the time read.

“The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.”

