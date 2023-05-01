Meghan Markle: "Secret" Photos From Duchess' Youth Exposed on Australian TV Show

These days, Meghan Markle is one of the most famous people on the planet.

But for most of her life, the Duchess of Sussex was a relative unknown.

Sure, fans of the basic cable legal drama Suits might have known her name, but that was about it.

So while Prince Harry has lived his entire life in a fishbowl, his wife is still relatively new to having her every move scrutinized and dissected.

Meghan tells her side of the story. (Photo via Netflix)

The fact that she spent her first 34 years in relative obscurity means that Meghan’s early life is prime for invasive investigations from the sleaziest members of the global tabloid press.

Which is why some trashy Australian “news” show was able to make international headlines by claiming to have obtained “secret” photos from the duchess’ younger days.

As is so often the case with attempts to exploit Meghan, her doofy dad and wicked half-sister had their fingerprints all over this latest foolishness.

On Sunday, Aussie journalist Taylor Auerbach tweeted the photo below as a promo for his interview with the entire Markle clan, all of whom were as maudlin and ridiculous as ever.

An old photo of Meghan Markle is creating controversy. And once again, her wicked half-sister is involved. (Photo via Twitter)

“The photographs Meghan Markle NEVER wanted the world to see. Only on @Channel7 at 8:30 pm, Sunday NIGHT,” Auerbach wrote.

So what’s controversial about this photo?

Maybe you can tell us.

Meghan’s litigious sister Samantha seems to think it’s evidence of the duchess’ hard-partying past, but she’s literally just sitting in a restaurant smiling, both of which are normal things that normal humans do all the time.

An Australian journalist poses with the Markle family. (Photo via Twitter)

It’s one of the pics that Meghan’s father, Thomas Markle, melodramatically clutched to his chest as he bemoaned his shattered relationship with his youngest daughter.

“How can I fix this?” Thomas pled during the broadcast.

We guess not faking a heart attack to get out of attending Meghan and Harry’s wedding would’ve been a good place to start.

Thomas Markle seems like a very horrible person. This is just our opinion of him, of course.

And talking his other daughter out of filing frivolous lawsuits against Meghan probably would’ve helped too!

Anyway, the photos that made their way onto the Aussie airwaves were just regular pics of Meghan before she became mega-famous.

There was nothing embarrassing or revealing about them, so we’re not sure why it’s assumed that she NEVER wanted the world to see them.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex is seen during The State Funeral Of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

As far as we can tell, the fact that she never shared them with the world is being taken as evidence that she wanted them to remain buried which is — quite a stretch to say the least.

Of course, Meghan’s family is desperate to remain relevant, and whatever secrets they once had they spilled long ago, so we should expect more lame stunts like this in the years to come.

Promos for the broadcast promised “treasured memories, home truths, and secret tapes” but really it was just more BS from the increasingly desperate Markle clan.

Hopefully, news outlets will eventually get wise to the fact that these people have nothing new to say.