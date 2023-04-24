Prince Harry: Terrified of Attending Coronation Without Meghan Markle, Source Claims

We’re just two weeks away from the coronation of King Charles III, and after months of uncertainty, it sounds as though the planning process is now running smoothly.

The biggest question mark hanging over the event involved the guest list, and the press fixated on one invitation in particular.

We now know that while both of the Sussexes were invited, only Prince Harry will make the trip to London for his father’s coronation.

Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle, will remain in Southern California with the couple’s two children.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala at New York Hilton on December 06, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala)

Some say Meghan is skipping the ceremony for mental health reasons, while others believe she’s remaining at home in order to focus on throwing a party for Prince Archie, whose birthday is the same day as the king’s coronation.

And yes, there’s reason to be suspicious of the royals’ scheduling.

Many believe that Charles and company wanted Meghan to steer clear of the ceremony, as her presence would have served as a distraction.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make an appearance at the UN. (Photo via Getty)

And then there are those who believe the royals are anticipating a side benefit to the Duchess’ absence — namely, that it will make Harry that much more uncomfortable with his surroundings.

“I was watching the body language when he came out of St. George’s Chapel when [Queen Elizabeth] had finally been laid to rest on the last day of the funeral itself,” said journalist and royal expert Tessa Dunlop in a recent interview with OK! magazine.

“He was helping Meghan into the car, and he just wasn’t a man who was comfortable in his skin. And this time he’s coming over without the support of Meghan,” Dunlop added.

Harry and Meghan participate in a memorial service for the Queen. (Photo via Getty Images)

“Clearly, he does lean on her very heavily. And he’s coming alone. That means he’s exposed, effectively.”

She concluded by noting that Harry will not be seated with his immediate family during the coronation, and will instead be several rows back with his cousins Beatrice and Eugenie.

“He will be made to sit [farther from the royals] at best. So, he will have that feeling of demotion,” she explained.

King Charles III at Prince Harry at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. (Photo by Emilio Morenatti – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Dunlop’s belief that Harry will have a difficult time at the coronation is echoed by royal journalist Christopher Andersen.

“My guess is that Harry will be treated like something of a pariah, and that he is well aware of that. So, you have to give him credit for being willing to show up anyway. There is a humiliation factor here,” Andersen recently remarked.

:Watching the other royals share center stage with the King and Queen while he is probably going to be shunted aside—this will likely be painful and incredibly frustrating for Harry,” he added.

Prince Harry recently made some surprising comments to Anderson Cooper. (Photo via CBS)

“I fully expect Harry to be sidelined and snubbed. We can look forward to lots of photographs of Harry standing alone, looking downcast and grim, even visibly seething.”

We’re not convinced that Harry will be “visibly seething” during the ceremony.

But you can be sure that the Duke of Sussex is very much not looking forward to his father’s big day,