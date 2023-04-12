Prince Harry to Attend King Charles Coronation. But What About Meghan Markle?!?

A Royal decision has been reached.

After playing coy about their coronation plans for many months, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle confirmed on Wednesday whether or not they will attend King Charles III’s historical coronation next month.

Simply put, the former is in.

And the latter is not.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 06 Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala at New York Hilton on December 06, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala)

“Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on 6th May.

“The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet,” an official released this morning reads.

Both Markle and Harry had previously been invited to the extravagant event, although questions have consistently been raised over whether they’d accept and, by doing so, likely draw a great deal of attention away from the King-to-be.

The couple, of course, resigned their Royal Duties just over three years ago and have spent most of their time since trashing Harry’s family as elitists, racists and generally awful people.

LONDON, ENGLAND – JUNE 03: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex leave after a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul’s Cathedral in London. (Photo by Matt Dunham – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

“I can confirm The Duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty’s office regarding the coronation,” a spokesperson for Harry and Meghan said in a statement last month.

“An immediate decision on whether The Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time.”

Now, however, it has been.

The coronation happens to fall on Prince Archie’s fourth birthday, meaning Markle will spend the weekend celebrating with her son and his sister, 22-month-old Princess Lilibet.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex is seen during The State Funeral Of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022 in London, England. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926. She married Prince Philip in 1947 and ascended the throne of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth on 6 February 1952 after the death of her Father, King George VI. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

The coronation will be an absurd three-day event.

It will include a concert at Windsor Castle and a volunteer day, although Harry is not expected to attend any other outings aside from the crowning ceremony itself.

The palace had no comment or guidance today on whether Prince Harry will join King Charles, Queen Camilla and other members of the Royal Family on the Buckingham Palace balcony following the coronation.

Harry’s memoir is already creating controversy. (Photo via Instagram)

Commenting on the coronation in a January interview with ITV’s Tom Bradby regarding his controversial memoir Spare, Harry said:

“There’s a lot that can happen between now and then. But, you know, the door is always open.

“The ball is in their court.

“There’s a lot to be discussed, and I really hope that they are willing to sit down and talk about it.”

During the service, which will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Charles will be formally crowned alongside Queen Consort Camilla.

Said the Palace this winter:

“The coronation will reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry.”

It will also cost the United Kingdom millions of dollars, which we’d have to expect could be far better spent to help its citizens in a variety of ways.

We’re just sayin.