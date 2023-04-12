Prince Harry to Attend King Charles Coronation. But What About Meghan Markle?!?

A Royal decision has been reached.
After playing coy about their coronation plans for many months, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle confirmed on Wednesday whether or not they will attend King Charles III’s historical coronation next month.
Simply put, the former is in.
And the latter is not.
“Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on 6th May.
“The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet,” an official released this morning reads.
Both Markle and Harry had previously been invited to the extravagant event, although questions have consistently been raised over whether they’d accept and, by doing so, likely draw a great deal of attention away from the King-to-be.
The couple, of course, resigned their Royal Duties just over three years ago and have spent most of their time since trashing Harry’s family as elitists, racists and generally awful people.
“I can confirm The Duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty’s office regarding the coronation,” a spokesperson for Harry and Meghan said in a statement last month.
“An immediate decision on whether The Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time.”
Now, however, it has been.
The coronation happens to fall on Prince Archie’s fourth birthday, meaning Markle will spend the weekend celebrating with her son and his sister, 22-month-old Princess Lilibet.
The coronation will be an absurd three-day event.
It will include a concert at Windsor Castle and a volunteer day, although Harry is not expected to attend any other outings aside from the crowning ceremony itself.
The palace had no comment or guidance today on whether Prince Harry will join King Charles, Queen Camilla and other members of the Royal Family on the Buckingham Palace balcony following the coronation.
Commenting on the coronation in a January interview with ITV’s Tom Bradby regarding his controversial memoir Spare, Harry said:
“There’s a lot that can happen between now and then. But, you know, the door is always open.
“The ball is in their court.
“There’s a lot to be discussed, and I really hope that they are willing to sit down and talk about it.”
During the service, which will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Charles will be formally crowned alongside Queen Consort Camilla.
Said the Palace this winter:
“The coronation will reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry.”
It will also cost the United Kingdom millions of dollars, which we’d have to expect could be far better spent to help its citizens in a variety of ways.
We’re just sayin.