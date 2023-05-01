Tori Roloff Asks Fans for Help: Tell Me If My Kids Are in Danger!

Little People, Big World fans are familiar with how messy Tori Roloff’s life can be.

Some reality TV personalities try to gloss over their lives, carefully cropping out the rough bits — even if those elements would make them relatable. Not Tori.

But this time, things are a little different. Tori isn’t negging her husband’s attire or opening up about how hard it is to be a parent.

Instead, she’s polling her followers for some very important information: are her children in danger?

Make no mistake — Jackson, Lilah, and Josiah are all doing just fine. In fact, Tori’s most recent posts show the family celebrating Josiah’s first birthday!!

But Tori had real questions about her children’s safety. Just a few days ago, Tori was looking at the family’s freshly renovated patio. There, she spotted a snake enjoying the sunlight.

Naturally, as a mother of three, she began to worry. So she took to her Instagram Story to ask followers if this snake is “harmful” or “harmless” to humans. And, specifically, to her precious children.

The patio is certainly impressive. It boasts a porch swing, a circular rug to bring the space to life, and a well-positioned wooden armchair. One could sit there, enthroned, and survey the expansive lawn.

But the snake is not an intentional part of the decor.

Is this merely a serpentine guest, or a lethal pest? Tori was fortunately able to crowdsource the answer from her nearly 2 million followers.

There is some very good news on that front:

According to basically everyone who replied, and also to our (admittedly non-herpetologist) eyes, that is a garter snake.

Also known by a few other names, garter snakes are not considered dangerous to humans. They are not constrictors and are not venomous in a way that is dangerous to humans. (The sole exception being rare allergic reactions)

Any parent might wonder about what perils their children will encounter in the apparent safety of their home, porch, or yard.

Tori and Zach have more financial resources than the majority of Americans. This means that they can do more to secure their home against certain pests — and can do it safely.

But anxiety about a snake brazenly sunning on their porch is understandable. This time, however, it’s good news — because garter snakes do sometimes eat small pests. Often, this means insects and very small rodents.

Following up her poll, Tori announced the species of the snake to her followers — based upon their own declarations.

She admitted that it’s not dangerous, but joked that a garter snake is “Not [harmful] unless inflicting a heart attack upon the finder of said snake.”

Tori then commented: “You’re not welcome under my chair thank you very much!” That is fair. And it’s not a safe place for the snake, either.