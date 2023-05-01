Chelsea Houska Flaunts "Major Weight Loss" on Instagram, Sparks Concern Among Fans

Chelsea Houska’s every move is scrutinized by her millions of followers, and for the most part, the fans like what they see.

By just about any measure, Chelsea is the most popular star to emerge from the Teen Mom franchise, and she’s proven quite adept at monetizing her charisma.

These days, Chelsea has reached new heights in her career, starring with husband Cole DeBoer in the HGTV renovation show Down Home Fab.

Her loyal followers have enjoyed every second of her meteoric rise, but now, some fans seem to be concerned that the fame has had a negative effect on Chelsea’s mental health.

Chelsea Houska appears to have lost some weight. (Photo via Instagram)

Chelsea posted the above photo to her Instagram page earlier this week.

It was a bit of sponsored content that was meant to promote the t-shirt that Houska is wearing in the pic.

But apparently, some folks were far more focused on Chelsea’s physique than the shirt she was selling.

Chelsea Houska strikes a pose for her Instagram followers. (Photo via Instagram)

UK tabloid The Sun ran the t-shirt pic and some other recent photos of Chelsea in an article decrying Houska’s “tiny arms and small frame.”

The outlet alleged that Chelsea had experienced “major weight loss” in recent weeks and claimed that fans were deeply concerned.

Is any of that true?

Well, it’s certainly possible that fans are concerned, but that probably has more to do with alarmist tabloid articles than with Chelsea’s appearance.

Some fans are concerned that Chelsea is starving herself. (Photo via Instagram)

Fans who follow her on Instagram know that Chelsea is passionate about fitness, and she measures her progress by besting herself week after week — not by what the scale says.

So if she’s looking trimmer than usual, the most likely explanation is that she got there through diet and exercise, not by starving herself.

But don’t tell that to fans who prefer the more dramatic explanations.

Chelsea and Cole have been through a lot in the past year. But they’re still smiling! (Photo via Instagram)

Recent changes in Chelsea’s appearance have also prompted rumors that Chelsea has had work done on her face.

Some fans are convinced that Houska has had her buccal fat removed.

That’s a procedure that’s common in Hollywood these days and involves removing a small portion of fat from under each cheekbone to give the face a slimmer shape.

Chelsea and Cole on the set of their new HGTV show. (Photo via Instagram)

It’s possible that Chelsea has gone under the knife, but there are likelier explanations.

For one thing, Chelsea has lost some weight, and there may be evidence of that in her face.

On top of that, the mother of four has been open about the fact that she receives Botox treatments.

Chelsea and Cole have made the leap from MTV to HGTV. (Photo via Instagram)

In fact, Chelsea’s father is a dentist who is also certified to administer Botox, and it’s been reported that he administers her injections.

That might sound strange, but you have to bear in mind that Chelsea lives in South Dakota, and she probably doesn’t have a ton of options with regard to Botox professionals.

Besides, this way she’s keeping it in the family and saving some money!

It’s just more of that down home practicality that’s part of what fans love about her!