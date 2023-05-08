Gwendlyn Brown Says TLC Producers Exploited Her Sexuality on Recent Sister Wives Episode

Gwendlyn Brown just made a rather damning accusation.

The 21-year old daughter of Kody and Christine Brown has been on a social media tear for many months now, rewatching old episodes of Sister Wives and offering up unabashed commentary on YouTube in response.

Most notably and most often, Gwendlyn has trashed her dad a, well, a terrible dad.

In her latest YouTube video, meanwhile, the TLC personality was asked to discuss being bisexual on the TLC series amid the divorce of her parents.

Gwendlyn Brown is all smiles in this photo, which she posted to her official Instagram account.

“I look so mad in the moment, and I wasn’t even upset. I was a little disappointed,” she recalled while recapping an October 2022 Sister Wives installlment.

“I thought we were going to talk about the divorce. And all of the sudden, they were like, ‘We’re going to talk about your sexuality, Gwendlyn.'”

Brown is claiming here that Sister Wives is at least partially scripted.

She’s claiming that producers prodded her to delve into her sexuality last fall… when she would have preferred to talk about her mom and dad splitting up.

Gwendlyn Brown posted another reaction video this week, this time responding to the Sister Wives episode in which her mother says her goodbyes to the family. Meanwhile, we’re all about that art on the table behind her. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Gwendlyn added in this footage of executives:

“They were like, ‘Ooh, we have another queer. We’re going to exploit that. And make ourselves famous.'”

Gwendlyn did try to backtrack a bit, explaining to subscribers:

“I’m sure it’s not, but it did feel weird. They also had me talk about my autism here too. I was like, ‘That’s weird.’ I thought we were going to talk about my parents’ divorce.”

Way back in August 2020, Gwendlyn came out as a raging bisexual.

“I’m your basic, average girl and I’m here to save the world,” Gwendlyn wrote as part of a new, attention-grabbing Twitter account’s bio.

She then added:

“BLACK LIVES MATTER. Raging Bisexual. She/her #settleforbiden2020.”

Gwendlyn Brown explains it all on her latest recap and commentary for Sister Wives. Awww, you can see what looks like the remnants of her Valentine’s Day behind her! (Image Credit: YouTube)

In the aforementioned episode, meanwhile, Gwendlyn said the following on air:

“I’m bisexual. I’m not only attracted to women. I’m also attracted to men and people who fall into other gender spectrums.”

The episode also featured Christine sharing her thoughts on the LGBTQ+ members of her family, including Meri Brown’s child, Leon Brown (who came out as transgender in June.)

“When [Leon] told us [they were] gay. Immediately I thought, ‘Oh, so is Gwendlyn.’ I knew immediately,” Christine said. “We’ve had just great conversations about it.”

Christine Brown recalls the moment that she knew that her now 21-year-old daughter was not heterosexual while speaking to the confessional camera on Sister Wives. (Image Credit: TLC)

Of her relationship with Gwendlyn?

Christine certainly has no issue with her daughter’s sexual preferences, adding:

“She teases me about having celebrity crushes on women and I’m also partially gay. I’m not. She loves teasing about it. My female celebrity crushes are Blake Lively, Kelly Clarkson [and] Emily Blunt.

“They’re just beautiful. I can’t help but admire them.”

