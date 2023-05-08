Who is Taylen Alexander? Fans Have Questions About Daniele Gates’ Ex-Boyfriend

Truth be told, Daniele’s ex didn’t really play a direct role in her bitter clash with Yohan.

Yes, he was there, but it wasn’t about him. Not really.

In fact, on the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Yohan reached out to Taylen. The two spent some bro-time together.

But that doesn’t mean that fans don’t have questions. Who is Taylen, anyway? When were he and Daniele together?

Taylen Alexander is, first and foremost when it comes to 90 Day Fiance viewers, Daniele Gates’ friend.

She is from the United States. Her social circle in the Dominican Republic is still pretty limited.

So when she learned that a friend of hers was going to be in the country, they of course wanted to meet up and say “hi.”

But Taylen is also Daniele’s ex. This little detail weighed heavily upon Yohan’s mind, in part due to personality but also in part due to cultural differences. For many Americans, being friends with an ex is so common that it’s unremarkable.

Meanwhile, Taylen views her as a mentor and a friend. They are, to be clear, friends.

But, as they stated somewhat briefly on the show, they dated for five months. Aside from it being casual and also during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, we didn’t learn all that much.

Daniele and Taylen met in Miami, Florida back in early 2020. Taylen is a professional basketball player.

The two were friends for about two or three weeks. Then, sparks flew and they ended up hooking up.

Overall, the relationship that they had lasted less than five months. It was a pandemic situation — not an uncommon phenomenon. From the outset, Daniele and Taylen knew that they would keep things casual.

But we know more than what Daniele and Taylen divulged on camera.

We know that he is from Illinois. So he’s not a native of New York, where Daniele lived, or of Florida, where they met.

We know that he played basketball in the United States and also in Mexico. Taylen started off his college basketball career at Earlham College.

While our pieces of trivia about Taylen are neat, they are not infinite.

But no, if you were wondering, we do not know the answer to Yohan’s deliberately inappropriate question.

Taylen and viewers alike felt shocked by Yohan more or less straight-up asking Taylen if his meat is huge.

If Yohan had been angling for a threesome, we’d be like cool, but you should clear that with your wife first. And maybe talk to the guy for a bit longer before asking. Etiquette matters, people.

But despite comparing heights and shoe sizes, Yohan wasn’t really asking to get an answer. And it wasn’t an awkward social blunder. Like, he wasn’t “trying to be funny” but just making everyone uncomfortable.

Instead, Yohan very deliberately asked an invasive, inappropriate question. And he had one simple motive.

Yohan’s intention was to humiliate and embarrass his wife. Just as he had the other night, at his birthday party.

And it worked. In front of her friend, her husband, and the cameras, Daniele began to cry at the table.

It’s not just that Yohan had embarrassed her. It’s that he did it on purpose, to be hurtful, because he wanted to punish her for meeting with her friend.

To his credit, Yohan did apologize to Taylen. The two hung out, played basketball, and had a bit of a heart-to-heart. Zero unsolicited follow-up questions about anyone’s dong.

Unfortunately, Yohan was less eager to apologize to his wife.

He and Daniele are both very stubborn people. Maybe that shared trait will keep them married … or tear them apart.