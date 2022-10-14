Christine Brown: I’m Not Gay! But I Crush on Kelly Clarkson!

Christine Brown would like to set the record straight.

About actually being straight.

In a sneak peek at this Sunday’s new episode of Sister Wives, the mother of six actually delves into both her sexuality and the sexuality fo her daughter, Gwendlyn.

At one point, she notes to viewers exactly when she knew that Gwendlyn was bisexual.

Hello there, Christine Brown! The mother of six is happy with her decision to leave Kody.

It all started, she explains in this People Magazine preview, when Meri Brown’s 27-year-old child Leon — who came out as transgender in June and was previously known as Mariah — shared their preferences with the Brown family.

“When Mariah told us she was gay. Immediately I thought oh so is Gwendlyn. I knew immediately,” Christine says in a confessional, which was filmed before Leon came out.

“We’ve had just great conversations about it.”

From there, Christine touched on how she and her daughter actually joke about the 53-year old’s inclinations as well.

“She teases me about having celebrity crushes on women and I’m also partially gay. I’m not. She loves teasing about it,” Christine adds of Gwendlyn.

“My female celebrity crushes are Blake Lively, Kelly Clarkson [and] Emily Blunt.

“They’re just beautiful. I can’t help but admire them.”

Christine then emphasizes in the footage: “But, it would only go that far. I’m definitely heterosexual. Not interested.”

Christine Brown forces a smile and talks about life as a polygamist in this scene from a Sister Wives episode.

Christine’s admission came as Gwendlyn helped her sibling, Ysabel, prepare to leave for college.

However, not everything goes smoothly between the pair, as Gwendlyn tells Ysabel at one point that she feels “bullied.”

From there, Christine notes that Kody got Ysabel a car (for never having kissed a boy), but has chosen NOT to drop her off at college.

Because he’s an awful father.

Christine Brown has a lot to think about. This is a photo from Season 2 of Sister Wives Season 17.

Kody, meanwhile, also opens up about the status of his relationship with Ysabel. Or lack thereof.

“Anytime I spent time with Ysabel, I spent most of my time doing a lot of work to draw her out of herself. I don’t know what it is,” he says.

“I don’t think I’m that big of an ogre. I don’t know why she’s not talking to me. I’m open to her. I don’t know what it is.”

Maybe it’s because you snubbed her surgery in 2020, dude.

Kody Brown is staring daggers into Christine in this scene from the first episode of Sister Wives Season 17.

Kody does at least acknowledge that he knows that Ysabel is “probably hurt” by his actions.

“There are people depending on me. More than just Ysabel,” he explains in a confessional.

“It just wasn’t going to work in this case. I would have done it if we wouldn’t have had the COVID thing.

“Once again Christine sees this as an excuse, she sits there and talks to the kids, she has their ear. I do not have their ear.”

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.