Ariana Madix: Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss Used to Bang While I Was Sleeping In the Next Room!

Now that we’ve all been traumatized by all of the shocking revelations featured in the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 finale, it’s tempting to think that we know everything there is to know about the affair between Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss.

But believe it or not, there’s still more to the story.

Some of it will be revealed tonight, in the first installment of the three-part Vanderpump reunion.

And some of it will be shared by Ariana Madix as she heals from her own trauma and gradually becomes more comfortable sharing her account with the world.

Madix is making the media rounds this week, but she’s no longer telling a sob story.

These days, she’s taking a victory lap and laughing along with fans at her memories of Tom and Raquel’s most depraved behavior.

Earlier this week, Ariana appeared on the popular “Call Her Daddy” podcast, where she dropped yet another bombshell about the affair between Sandoval and Leviss.

During her conversation with host Alexa Cooper, Madix revealed that on at least one occasion, Tom and Raquel had sex in her guest room while she was asleep on the other side of the wall.

“They had sex in my guest room while I was sleeping in my own bed that he and I went to bed in together and then he left the bed and went to the guest room and f—ked her,” Ariana said.

This isn’t the first time that Ariana has alleged that Sandoval was driven to repugnant behavior by his lust for Raquel.

In the Vanderpump season finale, Ariana claimed that when she was bedridden with depression over the loss of her dog, Sandoval seized the opportunity to bang Raquel for the very first time.

In fact, it seems that Tom had sex with Raquel in her car, then rang the doorbell of his home so that Ariana could come and let him inside.

“And he didn’t have a key to get in, so he had to ring the doorbell, and I had to let him in,” Madix recalled.

Thankfully, these days, Ariana is having the last laugh.

Reports that she’s finally moved out of the home she was sharing with Sandoval turned out to be premature, but in every other aspect of her life, she’s fully moved on.

Ariana is now dating a personal trainer named Daniel Wai, and insiders say the new couple couldn’t be happier.

Meanwhile, Sandoval and Leviss have broken up, and he’s already been romantically linked to an Austin-based influencer named Karlee Hale.

It seems that Tom is very much still chasing after something.

Ariana, on the other hand, appears to have found exactly what she was looking for.