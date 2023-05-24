Suspected Burglar of Ashley Martson's Salon Also Arrested for Homicide, 90 Day Fiance Alum Reveals

Early this year, we reported that someone robbed Ashley Martson’s salon, breaking in and ransacking the place.

The 90 Day Fiance alum was fairly quiet after the incident, likely hoping to not interfere with the case against the burglar.

Now, the suspect is facing more than just burglary charges.

David Brian Hartsook is also accused of the shooting death of a security guard.

“Remember the guy who robbed my salon?” Ashley Martson asked her fans and followers on Tuesday.

“He killed someone,” she announced.

She linked to a news story about Hartsook’s alleged shooting, in which one security guard died and another suffered injuries.

Hartsook is facing charges over the shooting homicide of a security guard in Berks County.

However, he allegedly created a series of crimes in and around York County.

One of those more local crimes was the burglary and ransacking of her salon in Springettsbury Township (yes, that’s its real name).

Back in early February, Ashley took to social media to seek the help of the public in identifying those who broke in.

She even shared security camera video (which we, at the time, converted to a GIF for your convenience) of the perpetrators.

Though Ashley later deleted the post (perhaps at the request of authorities on the case), she did not have to wait long.

Just two days following the burglary, Springettsbury Township Police identified their suspects.

The investigators arrested both David and Richard Hartsook and charged the brothers with burglary and theft.

All of that went down in just the first few days of February. By May, there was a twist.

Last week, Berks County officials charged David Hartsook with first-degree murder.

Police arrested him at his home in York City.

(He was out on bail following the burglary of Ashley’s salon and also another theft case. The guy allegedly loves crimes!)

Allegedly, Hartsook opened fire upon two private security officers on August, 2022.

The two were on patrol in Morgantown, Berks County.

It sounds like investigators believe that he was in the process of sealing catalytic converters from vehicles when the security offers, doing their jobs, caught him in the act.

37-year-old Troy Rickenbach died in the shooting.

His partner, 43-year-old Rafael Yambo, sustained injuries.

That is heartbreaking to hear. For both men and especially for Rickenbach’s loved ones.

We mentioned that Hartsook was on bail for the burglary and for another theft when police arrested him last week.

The other crime went down just two months after that shooting.

On September 29 of last year, he allegedly stole a $100 trash can. Literally just drove up in a ban, grabbed the handle, and kept driving, eventually tossing the garbage bin into the van. A man who lived on the street saw the whole thing and wrote down the license number.

Hartsook’s case was still in the works when he and his brother allegedly pillaged Ashley Martson’s salon, Martson Hair Co. on February 1.

They took hair clippers, trimmers, and other tools, presumably for resale or for their metals. They stole cahs and coins from registers, and even two safes — containing $100, a gun, and “various documents.” All told, the stolen items were worth as much as $20,000 if not more. A devastating loss for her and her business.

It sounds like the burglars loaded the goods into trash bins and drove away in a black van. A black van not unlike the one that Hartsook allegedly used to swipe a trash bin. That is … quite the M.O. to choose when you’re already under investigation.