Tom Sandoval: DUMPED By Raquel Leviss After Coming Clean About Past Infidelities?

Wednesday night’s episode of Vanderpump Rules answered most of our lingering questions about the Scandoval.

We now know exactly when and where Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss first slept together, how strongly they felt about one another, and roughly what the hell they were thinking when they decided to ruin their lives.

And as of today, we even know when they broke up.

Yes, you read the correctly.

Tom Sandoval cheated on Ariana Madix with Raquel Leviss.

Last night’s revelations feel a little anti-climactic in the wake of today’s news that Tom and Raquel have called it quits — and the most recent episode of Vanderpump may have played a role in their downfall!

According to multiple insiders, Raquel was the one who made the decision to call it quits.

“Raquel dipped out. Sandoval is not the one for her,” one such source tells Page Six.

We don’t know much about the cause of the split, but Vanderpump fans have jumped to the conclusion that like everyone else, Raquel was disgusted by what she saw on last night’s episode.

Tom Sandoval is not very popular with his co-stars these days.

As you may recall, Sandoval admitted to cheating on Ariana with at least two other women.

He slept with Miami Girl way back in season three (although he and Ariana weren’t exclusive yet at that point), and he hooked up with another side-piece whose identity remains a mystery.

Vanderpump cast members usually get a chance to view the episode in advance, and since the Scandoval installment was slapped together at the last second, it’s possible that Raquel and company only saw the footage a few days before it aired.

Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss attend the "Vanderpump Rules" Party For LALA Beauty Hosted By Lala Kent at Beauty & Essex on June 30, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

Is it possible that Raquel was so disgusted by what she saw that she felt the need to dump Tom?

There are compelling arguments for and against that scenario.

As far as we know, Raquel is still residing in a mental healthcare facility, so it’s possible that she hasn’t even seen the episode.

Tom Sandoval and Raquel had an affair behind Ariana Madix's back.

On top of that, Ariana revealed on last night’s Watch What Happens Live that Ariana is still sending letters to Tom at his home.

(Yes, Tom and Ariana still live together. And yes, that sounds like the most nightmarish living situation in history.)

There’s also the fact that Sandoval has been hinting at a breakup with Raquel for weeks now, even singing the lyrics “Raquel is not the one for me” during his band’s renditions of Fountains of Wayne’s “Stacy’s Mom.”

The current season of Vanderpump Rules has been terrible for Sandoval's reputation.

So why we don’t know exactly when and why Tom and Raquel called it quits but it definitely looks as though they’re over.

And it’s not hard to see why so many have arrived at the conclusion that Raquel was the one who called it quits.

She expressed her doubts about Tom during their one scene together last night, and she seems to have gained some self-awareness about her destructive relationship patterns.

Raquel Leviss at the opening celebration of Schwartz & Sandy's on July 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Leviss has spoken about her tendency toward “codependency and addiction to being and feeling loved,” admitting that she seeks “emotional validation through intimate connections that are not healthy.”

Dating a significantly older man who’s basically married to one of her best friends is probably Raquel’s lest healthy decision to date, but her relationship with James Kennedy wasn’t exactly stable either.

So yeah, maybe it’s best if Raquel is just single for a while.

The least she can do is find someone better than freakin’ Sandoval!