Zach Shallcross and Kaity Biggar: Are They Still Together?!?

For Zach Shallcross and Kaity Biggar, Bachelor Nation residents have a pressing question:

Is silence golden?

Or does silence mean there’s nothing exciting to discuss?

Back in March, viewers witnessed Shallcross proposed to Biggar on the finale of The Bachelor Season 27 finale… but they’ve heard very little from the reality stars in the nearly two months since.

“When I saw her at the last chance date, I saw her and I thought to myself, ‘It’s you. It’s always been you. And I want to spend the rest of my life with this woman,’” Shallcross said on After the Final Rose special on March 27.

“Obviously [because of the] show, I had to wait it out a little bit, couldn’t say anything, but yeah, I just knew she was my one.”

Sounds promising, doesn’t it?

Then again… it also sounds like what every Bachelor star has ever said about his chosen contestant, with VERY few couples actually making it down the aisle in the end.

Kaity, for her part, gushed this spring over the “amazing communication” she has with Zach, noting that they “came out stronger” after watching Season 27 back together … citing specifically Zach’s fantasy suites dates, which have since garnered a ton of backlash from critics.

As a refresher:

Shallcross made a vow months ago NOT to engage in sex of any kind with any of his final three women during Fantasy Suite Week.

Except… he and Gabi then decided to be intimate — and, in an effort to clear his conscience, Zach went ahead and told Biggar that he’d had intercourse with the account executive.

Not cool on his part.

Back to Zach and Kaity, though…

Are they still engaged? Still going strong?

YES and YES!

“We’re basically like a fully married couple, we just haven’t officially moved in yet,” Zach said on the Almost Famous podcast on May 19.

Still, they both live in Austin and are working on “getting to know each other more,” he added.

During this same podcast appearance, Biggar gushed:

“I’m more in love with him every single day. Truly. I know it sounds corny to say that but I learn something new about him every day and he’s an amazing man.”

Shortly after they revealed their engagement to the world, Zach and Kaity said they wanted to slow things down; they aren’t planning to get married any time in the near future.

“We have the rest of our lives together, so why does everything need to be a rush?” Kaity told People Magazine. “It doesn’t.”

Will these two actually make it?

The odds are against them, but the feelings appear to be legitimate.

“I can no longer say I’m falling in love with you because … I am so in love with you. You are my world,” Shallcross said during his proposal during The Bachelor season 27 finale.

“The love I feel from you is something I could’ve never imagined and something I thought a lot of my life I would never be able to deserve.

“I love you so much. I love you with all my heart.”

