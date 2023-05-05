Ariana Madix: Caught Trash-Talking Raquel Leviss During Date With New Boyfriend!

They say the best way to get over an old love is with a new love.

That may be true, but sometimes you also need to talk some sh-t about the old love and throw a little shade at the chick he cheated on you with.

So yeah, while we’re happy that Ariana Madix has a new boyfriend, we’re also happy that she’s showing her petty side by roasting her adulterous ex, Tom Sandoval, and his side-piece, Raquel Leviss.

Yes, by now you’ve almost certainly heard about the Sandoval-Leviss affair that’s been dominating tabloid headlines for the past two months.

Ariana Madix has a new boyfriend! (Photo via Instagram)

But you may not have heard about Ariana’s new dude, who sounds like a major upgrade over Sandoval!

Daniel Wai is a personal trainer from LA, and insiders say he’s more than just a rebound guy.

In fact, it seems he’s fully captured Ariana’s heart.

According to a new report from Page Six, Daniel and Ariana enjoyed a date night in New York City this week, and witnesses at a nearby table overheard a very interesting conversation.

“They looked lovey dovey,” one onlooker told the outlet.

“And they were openly talking s–t about Raquel at the table.”

Tom Sandoval and Raquel had an affair behind Ariana Madix’s back. (Photo via Bravo)

Sadly, we don’t know exactly what Tom and Daniel were saying about the villainous Raquel.

But we’re hoping it was fairly brutal.

Look, obviously, as the one who was in a nine-year relationship, Tom bears most of the guilt for the affair.

Tom Sandoval is not very popular with his co-stars these days. (Photo via Bravo)

But as recent episodes of Vanderpump have reminded us, Ariana and Raquel were very close friends.

In fact, Madix frequently came to Leviss’ defense when other cast members hurled insults and accusations at her.

Wednesday’s installment saw Ariana enthusiastically singing Raquel’s praises at her birthday party (which Madix helped plan, of course).

Raquel Leviss attends CLD Pre-Coachella House on April 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for CLD PR)

In a confessional segment, Raquel tearfully gushed about her awesome clique of “forever friends” — and we now know she was already banging Sandoval at that time.

Surely, scenes like that are enough to make Ariana sick.

And that might be why she went out to eat with Daniel on Wednesday night instead of staying in and watching VPR!

Tom Sandoval has been caught cheating on Ariana Madix. But based on the recent boost in Vanderpump ratings, he might be able to make some money from his bad behavior! (Photo vias Instagram)

Anyway, despite being cheated on, there’s little doubt that Ariana has “won” this breakup.

She’s more popular than ever these days, whereas Tom has fully sacrificed the “nice guy” reputation that he worked so hard to build and maintain.

Oh, and he has to listen to everyone talk about what a major upgrade Ariana’s new man is.

That’s gotta sting just a bit. Even for a sociopath like Sandoval.