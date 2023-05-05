Bobby Moudy, Popular TikTok Personality, Dead by Suicide at Age 46

Extremely sad news today out of the world of social media:

Bobby Moudy, a beloved TikTok user who gained popularity by sharing videos of his close-knit family, died at his Mississippi home on April 28.

He was 46 years old.

Moudy is survived by his wife Jennifer and their three kids Kaytlin, Max and Charleigh.

“Bobby was a loving husband, father, brother and friend,” said his family in a TikTok video announcing the truly awful news.

“On April 28th, he was a victim of suicide. Bobby was full of life and laughs, but also weighed down by financial pressures.

“His wife, Jennifer, and their three children are in an emotional and financial crisis as he was their rock.”

Along with this unfortunate message, the footage featured a series of throwback photos of Moudy with his loved ones — and it directed viewers to a GoFundMe page set up on their behalf.

To date, this GoFundMe campaign has raised over $62,000.

“If Bobby touched your life in any way, personally or through his fun family tik tok page, please consider helping his family through this devastating time,” a portion of the page reads.

“Whether you are able to give or not, please cover Jennifer, Kaytlin, Max and Charleigh in your prayers.”

Moudy’s wife also shared a post on Instagram that she said was written by her cousin.

“We all have so many thoughts and feelings, but few words to express them,” the post reads.

“It’s hard to explain how one minute you’re heartbroken over the amount of pain and desperation he endured, and the next you’re in a rage for the choice that he made.”

The cousin continued:

“You have to keep reminding yourself to direct the anger at the choice and the sadness the loss of an amazing bad, husband, son, brother, cousin, nephew and friend.

“As a family, we don’t want other families to endure such a loss. 45,979 families felt this pain when the last statistics were done.

“On average there are 130 suicides per day. Those numbers are not OK.

“We have to help them remember that we all have sadness, hopelessness, and despair at times but it’s never front and center on the platforms we spend so many hours a day swiping through.”

Bobby — who had accumulated more than 361,000 followers at the time of his passing — often posted videos of himself and his family to TikTok… with his bio playfully noting he was “just here to embarrass my daughter.”

His last video, uploaded on April 26, featured Kaytlin doing what he called an “imitation of the annoying baseball fans” sitting next to him at one of her games.”

We send our condolences to the friends, family members and loved ones of Bobby Moudy.

May he rest in peace.