Tom Sandoval LIES About Affair, Angrily Denies Sleeping With Raquel Leviss!

It’s hard to believe that up until a couple of months ago, many viewers though of Tom Sandoval as the resident “nice guy” Vanderpump Rules.

We think it’s safe to say those days are done, and not only because of Sandoval’s scandalous affair with Raquel Leviss.

This season of Vanderpump has been absolutely disastrous for the restaurateur and aspiring rock star, and many fans think the stress of opening Schwartz and Sandy’s has led Sandoval to show his true colors.

Sleeping with Raquel while stringing Ariana Madix along to the point of fertilizing her frozen eggs might be the worst thing Tom has done, but it’s certainly not his only infraction.

Tom Sandoval gleefully lied about his affair with Raquel Leviss. (Photo via Bravo)

Take, for example, his behavior on last night’s episode of VPR.

Surely, the scene that will garner the most attention is the confessional segment in which Tom flat-out denies sleeping with Raquel.

But what was that the worst part?

“Has anything physical ever happened between you and Raquel?” a producer asked Tom during the segment.

Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss attend the “Vanderpump Rules” Party For LALA Beauty Hosted By Lala Kent at Beauty & Essex on June 30, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

“No, nothing has happened between Raquel and I,” a smirking Sandoval replied, despite the fact that he had definitely hooked up with Leviss by that point.

“Like, nothing that wouldn’t happen between you know like, me and Katie.”

Shockingly sociopathic, yes — but that might not be Tom’s most repugnant behavior of the night.

The current season of Vanderpump Rules has been terrible for Sandoval’s reputation. (Photo via Bravo)

How about Tom gaslighting his entire friend group and acting like the idea of him hooking up with Raquel is simply too batsh-t to be taken seriously?

“It’s annoying Katie would say something like that,” Sandoval said of Katie Maloney’s allegations.

“It’s insulting to not just me but Ariana as well.”

Tom Sandoval and Raquel had an affair behind Ariana Madix’s back. (Photo via Bravo)

Yes, Tom really used Ariana as a human shield against allegations that he was sleeping with Raquel (which he totally was).

Later, when Scheana Shay quoted Katie as saying “Raquel’s now going after Sandoval,” Tom really lost his cool.

“At the f–king Abbey? We know everybody there. It’s not a place where I would take a secret f–king rendezvous,” an increasingly upset Sandoval shouted.

Poor Satchel wound up stuck in the middle of a heated conflict. (Photo via Bravo)

Clearly, Tom was under the impression that advertising his affair in plain sight was a brilliant bit of misdirection, and he got all pissy when the trick didn’t work.

As the group beach day deteriorated even further, Sandoval wound up screaming at Katie as her shaggy-headed new dude Satchel looked on in confusion.

It might have been a tough day for Satch — and for James Kennedy who threw a drink at Schwartz and shrieked like a little girl when he got water in his eye — but no one came off looking worse than Sandoval.

And that’ll probably be the case with every remaining episode this season,