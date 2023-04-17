Ariana Madix Spotted With New Boyfriend at Coachella While Tom Sandoval Steps Out With ... Billie Lee?

When news of the Tom Sandoval-Raquel Leviss affair first went public, there was one question on the mind of all diehard Vanderpump Rules fans:

How will this affect Coachella?

Yes, the highlight of the LA hipster social calendar took place over the weekend, and as always, several Pump Rules cast members were in attendance.

But unlike in years past, the stars were not partying together.

Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss and Tom Schwartz at the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras performance at Hotel Cafe on November 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images)

Not surprisingly, Sandoval skipped the event altogether.

It’s possible that he’ll attend the second weekend, but that seems unlikely.

Anyway, Tom’s ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix obviously wasn’t accompanied by her usual Coachella date, but that doesn’t mean she was alone!

Ariana Madix has already moved on from Tom Sandoval! (Photo via Instagram)

In fact, according to a new report from TMZ, Ariana enjoyed the company of the new man in her life, Daniel Wai.

Ariana and Daniel were inseparable all weekend, and from the looks of things, they’re much more than just friends.

Onlookers tell TMZ that Madix and Wai were all over each other, and they openly locked lips on more than one occasion.

Ariana Madix was spotted making out with her new boyfriend, Daniel Wai, at Cochella! (Photo via Instagram)

Daniel is a fitness coach with a following of about 15,000 on Instagram.

So obviously, he’s not as famous as Ariana, but he’s no slouch.

In the Vanderpump-obsessed corners of social media, fans were absolutely loving the news that Ariana has already moved on from her disastrous relationship with Sandoval.

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix attend the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures’ “Jurassic World Dominion” on June 06, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“Living well is always the best revenge,” one Reddit user wrote.

“Yay get it girl! Sandoval is not the person we thought he was and no one wants the person he truly is,” a second added.

“[Sandoval] is absolutely seething right now. She’s blowing up at Coachella with a hot fitness industry guy’s hands all over her and he’s hanging out with Billie Lee,” a third chimed in.

Tom Sandoval and Raquel had an affair behind Ariana Madix’s back. (Photo via Bravo)

As for Tom, he had a slightly less newsworthy weekend.

On Saturday, Sandoval attended the NAMM musicians’ convention at the Anaheim Convention Center, and in an unexpected twist, he was joined by former Vanderpump cast member, Billie Lee.

It didn’t look as though there was anything romantic going on between the two, but it’s interesting that ex-SUR staffer Billie appears to be siding with Tom.

SUR hostess Billie Lee quit Vanderpump Rules. Sources claimed the abrupt decision was a result of tension between Billie and her co-stars. (Photo via Instagram)

As far as anyone knows, Tom and Raquel are still in a relationship, but it’s not surprising that she wasn’t by his side over the weekend.

As we previously reported, Leviss recently checked into a mental healthcare facility to receive treatment for an unspecified condition.

According to one insider, Raquel has been planning to seek treatment for quite some time, but she held off due to her filming schedule.

Raquel Leviss attends CLD Pre-Coachella House on April 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for CLD PR)

“Raquel was scheduled to go in pre-reunion but decided she wanted to finish her filming commitment,” the source told Page Six.

Raquel might not be very popular among Vanderpump fans these days, but hopefully everyone is wishing her all the best on her road to recovery.