Amy Slaton Shares Slimmed-Down Selfie, Sends Clear Message to Ex-Husband

If a picture says 1,000 words, Amy Slaton just said a WHOLE LOT via her official TikTok account.

The veteran reality star uploaded what some might believe is a harmless selfie, doing so against the backdrop of the Miley Cyrus song “Flowers,” while writing across the snapshot:

“Rainy Today.”

Yes, Amy could have meant next to nothing via this post.

Amy Slaton likely posted this glamorous selfie on social media for a reason: to taunt her ex-husband! (Instagram)

Conversely, she may have sent the photo around the Internet as a passive aggressive way to troll and taunt her estranged husband, Michael Halterman.

The 1,000-Lb Sisters cast member looks rather slimmed down in the photo, as you can see above, while her lips are pursed and she’s sort of trying to seduce the camera.

See what you’re missing out on, Amy may be saying too Michael.

Your loss, pal!

It’s a whole new Amy Slaton! What do you think of this bold hair color? (Instagram)

Michael filed to divorce Amy in March.

The spouses were high school sweethearts and got married four years ago and they share two young sons, Gage and Glenn.

Last we heard, Amy has custody of these toddlers five days a week; while Michael lives with his mother these days and cares for the kids on weekends only.

The reality stars have also been ordered to stay 500 feet away from each other at all times these days.

From high school sweethearts… to parents of two sons… to a divorce. It’s all over for Amy Slaton and Michael. (Instagram)

According to a 911 dispatch made public this spring, meanwhile, Amy and Michael got into an intense argument on February 24.

It turned pretty nasty, too.

Slaton, for her part, claimed Michael “became violent” and started “throwing things” with the pair’s two young kids at home.



“Amy says Michael is lazy, and has been jealous of her attention toward the kids,” The Sun reported a few weeks ago, stating of the couple’s timeline:

“They’ve been having trouble since last year.”

Remember these happier times??? Amy and her husband Michael are no longer a couple. (Instagram)

Another insider has said Michael didn’t want his children featured on the aforementioned TLC reality program.

The stars were only able to have kids after Amy lost enough weight years ago to qualify for gastric bypass surgery.

“No one in the family likes Michael,” a Sun source previously emphasized, making it sound as if most people around her think Amy is making the right call.

She has sad company, too.

As previously detailed, sister Tammy Slaton is also getting a divorce.