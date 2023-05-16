Amy Slaton to Estranged, Allegedly Abusive Husband: GTFO!!!!

Amy Slaton is looking to start anew.

As you’ve likely heard about by now, the 1000-Lb Sisters cast member has split from her husband, Michael Halterman.

The reality stars had been high school sweethearts who got married in 2019. They share two young sons.

Unfortunately, they also now share a sordid recent history.

According to a 911 dispatch made public this spring, Amy and Michael engaged in an intense argument on February 24.

The disagreement took place around 2:30 in the afternoon and authorities on the scene did NOT think either party was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

“Amy wants to separate, but the male doesn’t want to,” the report stated, seemingly contradicting the fact that Michael ended up being the one to submit the legal termination papers a couple weeks later.

Slaton, for her part, alleged Michael “became violent” and started “throwing things” with the pair’s two young kids at home — per this same document.

From high school sweethearts… to parents of two sons… to a divorce. It’s all over for Amy Slaton and Michael.

Earlier this month, meanwhile, the estranged spouses attended a court hearing during which a judge decreed that the pair must remain at least 500 feet apart at all times.

For now, at least.

At one point during this May 3 hearing, Michael revealed Amy now lives in the ex-couple’s shared marital home.

As a result, he has moved in with his mother, sister, and brother, who also reside in Kentucky.

This house only has three bedrooms, which is why Amy objected in court to Michael getting to spend time with sons Gage and Glenn outside of the weekend.

She doesn’t believe his mother’s house is a very good residence for active toddlers.

It’s unclear where things go from here in a legal sense.

The judge did not issue a ruling at this May 3 hearing in regard to any change in custody.

Elsewhere, The Sun recently confirmed that TLC cameras actually filmed some footage for 1000-Lb Sisters Season 4 outside of the courtroom this week.

We can expect this storyline to play out on air during the back half of the aforementioned season, even though said cameras were not permitted inside of the building.

“Amy says Michael is lazy, and has been jealous of her attention toward the kids,” The Sun previously reported, adding of the timeline that led these stars to this place:

“They’ve been having trouble since last year.”

Amy — who underwent gastric bypass surgery years ago in order to lower her weight to a number safe enough for her to give birth — and Michael are parents to a two-year old son named Gage and an 9-month old named Glenn.

TLC viewers have watched their romantic and parental journey for over three seasons on 1000-Lb Sisters.

The estranged spouses eloped in 2017, and then had a more official ceremony in 2019.

“I can’t believe the day is finally here,” Slaton said during a 2020 episode. “This is about me starting a new life with my husband.”

