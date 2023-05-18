Luis Ruelas Claims He Hired P.I. to Investigate Housewives, But It’s a Lie

The Season 13 finale of RHONJ was so explosive and bitter that you could almost forget one little detail.

Furious and somehow even redder than usual, Luis Ruelas boasted about having hired a somewhat famous private investigator.

The goal? To dig up dirt on all of Teresa Giudice’s castmates for, what, reality TV leverage?

That private investigator has a very public persona, and he’s slapping down claims that Luis did anything of the sort.

Looking especially rubeus, Luis Ruelas had tense and angry exchanges on the Season 13 finale of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. (Bravo)

On Tuesday, May 16, the Season 13 finale of The Real Housewives of New Jersey saw a total meltdown of the cast, as a group.

It started with Danielle Cabral “informing” Melissa Gorga of a cheating rumor about her. Melissa and Joe had already heard it — from Teresa and Luis.

Because they’d told this “news” to Joe behind Melissa’s back, in a clear effort to sabotage the marriage.

At this point, Melissa Gorga has come to expect back-stabbing. Even from her in-law. Especially from her in-law. (Image Credit: Bravo) (Bravo)

When Melissa began to discuss this, all hell broke loose. And, honestly, that’s not even on Danielle. It’s also on Jennifer Aydin, on Margaret’s ex-friend Laura, and clearly, on Teresa.

Melissa had kept quiet about it in the buildup to Teresa’s wedding as a courtesy. But with Teresa’s minions bringing it up, the time for courtesy was clearly over.

All of that ugliness is pretty par for the course for this show. And Teresa and Melissa’s ugly feud is nothing new. But …

Following a confrontation at a party, Melissa Gorga and Joe Gorga were still standing strong. (Image Credit: Bravo) (Bravo)

What really caught people’s attention, after all was said and done, should have been Luis’ eye-catching claim.

Luis claimed that he had hired “most famous private investigator in the country” to investigate each of the castmates

The name? Bo Dietl. And if this is true, it would be a massive and invasive escalation from a messy, two-faced newcomer to the franchise.

While yelling at a party, as one does (apparently), Luis Ruelas looked redder than ever while he boasted about hiring a private investigator to look into the cast of RHONJ. (Image Credit: Bravo) (Bravo)

Perhaps the only positive thing that anyone outside of Teresa’s “love bubble” has to say about Luis is that … this is untrue.

Bo Dietl spoke directly to The US Sun following Luis’ announcement, saying that “it’s such bulls–t.”

“I’m a professional, I’ve been in business 38 years,” Dietl described. “We’ve done some of the major investigations for major corporations and all that. And I have some very good clients.”

Referring to his brother-in-law, Luis Ruelas says that he has remained “calm in the last three months around an animal like that?â€ (Image Credit: Bravo) (Bravo)

“To me, it’s not a positive thing when people throw my name around. He did mention, ‘Bo Dietl’s the best private investigator in the world,'” Dietl noted.

“Nice. Thank you for the compliment, but don’t throw my name around,” he then asked.

“I’ll say it emphatically, Luis never hired my company to do any background on any members of the Real Housewives of New Jersey,” Dietl clarified. He added that, had he taken such a job, he would not be able to mention it — in any context.

Making quite the facial expression, Luis Ruelas accuses that his brother-in-law’s issues and their timing are deliberate. (image Credit: Bravo) (Bravo)

So why did Luis name-drop him in the first place?

“I know him and I know Teresa. That’s probably why he uses me to I guess shake people,” Dietl speculated.

He went on: “I think he was very worked up and he wanted to shut them all down and he wanted them to get scared.”

Teresa Giudice thanked her “chosen family” for attending her and Luis Ruelas’ housewarming “love bubble” party, which felt like a jab. (Image Credit: Bravo) (Bravo)

“And who do you bring out here? You bring the bull from the back. ‘Oh, I got Bo Dietl on everybody. I got stuff on everybody,'” Dietl described.

He added: “Now they’re all thinking – because they’re probably all doing things that are wrong – and they say, ‘Oh s–t, what does Bo have on me?'” Yeah.

“And I think that’s the fear factor that came out because in reality, this one’s messing around on that one. Now they’re thinking, ‘Oh s–t,'” Dietl descried, suggesting: “Everybody’s afraid when you mention my name.”

Luis Ruelas says that he is always receiving blame from his future brother-in-law, and that his then-fiancee’s ex-husband warned him that this would be the case. (Image Credit: Bravo) (Bravo)

Teresa and Luis both later admitted that he never hired Dietl, claiming that he said this because he felt “frustrated.” Okay?

Meanwhile, Dietl shared that contracting his services for something that expansive would cost in the “high” six figures.

Could Luis afford that? Perhaps. But should he? Obviously not.