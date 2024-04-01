Kate Beckinsale Still Hospitalized With Mystery Illness: See New, Painful Photo

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kate Beckinsale looks to be still hospitalized and no one is sure WHY!

Shortly after Oscar Sunday, Kate took to her social media to let fans know why they didn’t see her on the red carpet or any of the after party events.

Turns out, the Underworld actress is going through something – something that landed her in the hospital. And she’s still there – a month later!

What’s going on here?!

Kate Beckinsale attends Netflix’s 2024 Golden Globe After Party at Spago on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills. ((Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix))

Why is Kate Beckinsale In the Hospital?

In short: we don’t know. NO ONE knows!

The English actress explained she was battling health issues with her Instagram post on Monday, March 11.

She shared a carousel of photos, posting images not only of herself looking depleted in a hospital bed, but also shots of her mother, Judy Loe.

“Happy birthday and UK Mother’s Day this last week to my incredible mother,” Kate captioned the post. “Thank you to those that love us and support us when it’s s–t and try to make sure there are some bits that aren’t.”

The Serendipity star has been caring for her mom ever since her stepfather, Roy Battersby, died in January. The poor soul was battling two types of cancer and ultimately died after suffering a “massive stroke.”

Kate Beckinsale attends the 2024 Netflix SAG Celebration at Chateau Marmont on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. ((Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix))

Since then, it sounds like Kate’s mother has been dealing with some significant health issues, and now, her daughter is doing the same.

While she did not elaborate on what is ailing her, she continued her message of love to her mother on social, saying:

“For looking after our dogs when we can’t, and lead us to remember happy things when we can’t. And turn up when we are sick and sit with us. And send balloons and check in and pull us out of wells with love. Thank you for loving us, those who do, and for the amazing, kindest Nick, and especially for my mother’s capacity for joy. It is so inspiring and beautiful.”

She concluded with some final love:

“Happy everything mama. Your fight for joy despite also welcoming tears is the experience of watching a warrior up close. I love you x.”

Kate Beckinsale attends the Vanity Fair and LancÃ´me Women in Hollywood celebration at Soho House on February 06, 2020 in West Hollywood, California. ((Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images))

Kate Spends Easter In Bed

The next time Kate shared an update with fans, it was a few weeks later for the Easter holiday.

Kate uploaded a phoot of just her legs onto Instagram – legs that appeared to still be lying in a hospital bed!

She wore black PJs with white bow designs and bunny socks and wrote a very simple caption.

“Happy Easter”

The shock of Kate’s mystery illness is not just felt by the fans who adore her, but also her famous friends.

In fact, Gwen Stefani even wrote in the comments … “What’s wrong!!!”

Meaning even those in her inner circle are in the dark about her condition.

Kate’s Last Public Event

The news comes somewhat as a shock, given that a Kate is usually a staple of the award show season.

In fact, she presented at this year’s Golden Globes in January. She also attended Netflix’s SAG Awards after party at the end of February.

Whatever is going on with her must’ve been a very recent developement.

Other than the photos posted and her caption alluding to her illness, no other information has been released by Kate and her team at this time.

Hopefully everything is ok! Sending her our best as she recoups!