Oh No! Tammy Slaton Caught Vaping While on Oxygen in Troubling New Photo

Say it isn’t so, Tammy Slaton.

Actually, you can’t say this.

Because photographic evidence proves that it is.

Earlier this week, the 1000-lb Sisters star was spotted as a Walmart in Kentucky… using her motorized scooter… oxygen tank affixed to her person… and an electronic vape sticking out of her mouth.

The Sun has published pictures of Tammy in this parking lot, smoke emanating out of lips for the reason described above.

(For the record, the same publication says Tammy was loading Twinkies and other types of junk food into her vehicle.)

Why is this troubling?

For reasons that ought to seem obvious to anyone familiar with Slaton’s situation; she allegedly quit smoking over 14 months ago after nearly losing her life in a medical crisis and then entering a rehab facility in Ohio.

At the time of Tammy’s release from this facility last year, a source told The Sun that she had abstained from drinking alcohol, smoking and vaping for nine months.

And as various photos since have proven, Slaton has trimmed down tremendously.

After tipping the scales at over 700 pounds on the latest season premiere of 1,000-lb Sisters, Tammy is now below 400 pounds. Incredible, right?!?

She appears to be in the best shape of her adult life and it’s therefore troubling to think she might be backsliding in any way via smoking or vaping.

She’s new, and she seems to be improved! We’re loving how far Tammy Slaton has come in 2023.

Elsewhere, fans of this TLC personality have another reason to be concerned these days.

Tammy just gave us a reason to believe her marriage to Caleb Willingham is in trouble, as she changed the last name on her TikTok profile back to Slaton.

The pair got married in November, but then Tammy moved home to Kentucky while Caleb stayed behind in Ohio.

With Amy Slaton now residing with her sibling (due to her own impending divorce), Tammy reportedly feels especially stressed… and especially troubled that her husband isn’t around.

“Tammy is sad her husband is not with her,” an insider told The Sun in March.

“She is frustrated Caleb has not made an effort to move to a facility in Kentucky from Ohio.

“They have been arguing because she feels he is not handling the transfer with urgency.”

Neither Caleb nor Tammy has said anything about rumors of a split, although Willingham has penned a few cryptic message of late on Facebook.

Wow! Look at Tammy Slaton! She looks simply incredible.

One of them reads “God’s plan,” which could easily be interpreted as a sign that his relationship is near an end.

For her part, as cited above, Tammy has welcomed Amy into her residence because the latter is no longer living with her estranged husband — which means Tammy has been helping to take care of young nephews Gage and Glenn.

Due to the stress of this situation, Tammy is allegedly “pissed” that Willingham isn’t around to help out, per the aforementioned 1000-lb Sisters insider.

“She feels as if she is single again,” writes The Sun.