Prince William & Kate Middleton Are THRILLED That Meghan Markle Is Skipping the Coronation, Source Claims

After months of uncertainty, the world learned this week that Prince Harry will be attending the coronation of King Charles on May 6.

Palace officials were reportedly concerned that Harry would skip the ceremony, and that the prince’s absence would overshadow the king’s big day.

And it seems that this week’s news was a win for the royals in more ways than one.

Because in addition to announcing that Harry will be in attendance, the Sussexes also confirmed that Meghan Markle will be staying home.

Harry and Meghan participate in a memorial service for the Queen. (Photo via Getty Images)

This simplifies matters for everyone involved, but it seems no one is more excited about Meg’s absence than Prince William and Kate Middleton.

According to royal expert Eloise Parker, Will and Kate do not want to be the center of attention, and Meghan’s decision to sit this one out means that there will be “less emphasis is going to be on them, who’s looking where, who’s lip reading, [and] what’s going on between them.”

“There’s such a fever of interest in these relationships and the truth is we’re never going to see a ‘Real Housewives’ moment between these women,” Parker told Page Six this week.

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle have spent a good deal of time together in the past week. And some say the signs of strain are obvious.(Photo via Getty Images)

“Everything is going to be kept firmly under wraps and I think for Kate, the fact that Meghan isn’t attending, helps her keep it that way.”

It’s a win-win, as Meghan won’t have to worry about clashing with Will and Kate, but Harry will get to play the role the bigger person by showing up for his dad’s big day despite their recent tension.

One source close to the Sussexes say that Harry’s decision to attend the coronation was largely a result of optics — he simply realized how bad it would look if he wasn’t there.

King Charles III at Prince Harry at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. (Photo by Emilio Morenatti – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

“After everything that has been said and all the things that have gone down, the words that Harry and Meghan have said about the importance of their family are lining up with their actions,” says the insider.

In a sense, the couple gets to have their cake and eat it too:

Harry’s attendance will be viewed as a conciliatory gesture, while Meghan fans will applaud her decision to stay home in subtle protest of the mistreatment she’s endured at the hands of the royals.

Meghan Markle made some very candid comments about life in the UK in her recent Netflix series. (Photo via Netflix)

Of course, at the end of the day, the focus will be primarily on Charles at the coronation.

The anxiety among the royals was largely a result of their concern that the king would be overshadowed by the Sussexes.

Hopefully, Chuck appreciates the lengths that Harry and Meghan went to to ensure that that wouldn’t happen.