Bachelorette Alum Thirsts After Tammy Slaton, Gets Told to STFU

Josh Seiter is no longer on reality television.

But The Bachelorette alum appears to have found a niche for himself these days in order to remain even slightly relevant:

Pretend to thirst after other reality television stars in gross and phony fashion.

It’s pretty lame, in our humble opinion.

Seiter, you may (or may not) recall, was a contestant on Season 11 of The Bachelorette.

He only lasted for one week and is clearly desperate for clout at this point in his journey, having offering himself in December to Meri Brown.

Before that, he asked Meri’s co-star Christine Brown out to dinner.

Thankfully, neither woman accepted Seiter’s attention-seeking offers.

Now, Josh has apparently moved one from this pair of TLC personalities to another pair of TLC personalities, as he left a comment a few days ago on Tammy Slaton’s Instagram page.

“Gorgeous,” it simply read.

Tammy, of course, has lost a tremendous amount of weight and looks fantastic at the moment.

But most 1,000-lb Sisters fans and other social media users saw Seiter’s remark as disingenuous at best — and rude and obnoxious at worst.

She’s new, and she seems to be improved! We’re loving how far Tammy Slaton has come in 2023.

“Stop! Your intentions are not pure. Leave Tammy alone. Go hit on another reality star,” implored one individual online.

“He was on Amy’s page as well,” pointed out another fan.

And this does, indeed, appear to have been the case.

More than that, Seiter actually spoke to OK! Magazine about his alleged intentions after getting called out by critics on social media.

Wow, huh?!? Tammy Slaton lost so much weight during her many months spent in rehab!

“I’ve never spoken to Amy or Tammy before, but I was just trying to show moral support,” he told this outlet. “I know breakups and weight loss aren’t easy and having positive reinforcement is helpful.”

It is true that Amy and her husband Michael are getting a divorce.

But is it really true that Josh has romantic interest in her?

“After Amy’s divorce was announced last week, I just left a comment saying I’m glad to hear she’s single because I know her husband wasn’t the greatest for her and I know breakups aren’t easy,” he added to the aforementioned tabloid.

Tammy Slaton and Amy Slaton star on 1000-lb Sisters. Here they are in a promotional photo.

Still, quite a few fans are dubious.

“I do like bigger, curvy women,” Josh continued. “I would date [Amy]. Love is love…

“I like people’s souls, and they seem to have good ones. I’d help them continue to get healthy. I’d encourage them to eat healthy like me and exercise.”

Seiter is also aware of the backlash that has come his way, choosing to respond to the haters as follows:

“All I did was leave a supportive comment and I’m being crucified for it. Be nicer people. I’m not a clout chaser.”