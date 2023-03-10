Tammy Slaton Shares Photos of Dramatic Weight Loss: Look How Far She’s Come!

Look at her now, folks.

Earlier this week, Tammy Slaton shared a montage of NINE photos on Instagram, all of which gave followers an up close and personal look at just how far the reality star has come on her weight loss journey.

The 1,000-lb Sisters lead spent most of 2022 in a rehab facility, working on her diet and her overall lifestyle.

She also shed enough pounds to qualify for gastric bypass surgery.

Slaton didn’t include a caption with this carousel of snapshots, but the very first comment on the post reads as follows:

“I think I speak for everyone when I say WE ARE SO PROUD OF YOU.”

Added another fan:

“Omg Tammy you look amazing! And no more trach! I have cried on every episode this season! You freakin’ did it girl! I am so proud of you!”

Tammy hasn’t shared much on Instagram over the past few months.

She’s been busy focusing on her body transformation, and also being a newlywed.

Yes, the TLC personality got married in November to Caleb Willingham, a man she met in rehab under what many now believe to be shady circumstances.

Some critics are now wondering whether Caleb has pure intentions or not.

See that fella lurking behind Tammy Slaton in this photo? That’s her husband, folks!

Regardless of where he stands, however, it can’t be denied just how far Tammy has come since she was placed in a medical coma way back in early 2022.

She weighed 717 pounds at one point.

“Tammy I am so proud of you! I always knew you could do it,” another follower wrote in response to these new images.

“You look great & we can tell you’re genuinely happy. I look forward to watching you transform into who you’re meant to be!”

Thanks to a whole lot of hard work and dedication, however, Slaton eventually slimmed way, way, way down.

“When I got on the scale and I saw the scale was at 534.7, I kinda stopped breathing for a second,” Salmon said during the February 7 episode of her family’s reality show.

“I’m like 14 pounds under my goal weight. From over 700, that’s a huge drop.”

She added:

“I’m feeling thrilled, proud, excited — just all the emotions. I proved everybody wrong. Everybody that doubted me, I finally got mine! My told-you-so moment!”

In an episode that later aired on February 28, Tammy was greeted and celebrated by her whole family as she departed the Ohio rehab facility to undergo her weight loss procedure.

“They had a poster for me to read that everybody wrote a little something on there to celebrate me,” she said during the installment.

“I mean, b—s this is about me at the end of the day because I’m queen.”

Breaking down on air, Slaton added:

“I needed to know that they’re here for me. They love me. That’s one of the biggest things to help push me through to get to where I am now.”

And where she is now is in a happier place than she’s ever been before.

“I worked my butt off,” Slaton previously told Us Weekly about the operation that changed her life.

“I was starving a lot of the time and my hard work paid off.”