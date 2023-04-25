Kailyn Lowry to Kris Jenner: Please Make My Sons Famous!

Consider yourself warned, Isaac Rivera:

You may soon be starring in a sex tape.

Late last week, Kailyn Lowry said on TikTok that she very much wants to make money off her children — and, as a result, she semi- recently reached out to the individual best known for milking her daughters for every penny she possibly can.

“I wrote to Kris Jenner and I was like, ‘Listen…I see what you did for your daughters and I’ll raise you, multiple sons,” Lowry admitted on this platform, adding at the time of what she asked of the Hulu personality:

“Can you help me create this empire for my sons and you can take 20, 35, 40, 50%, I don’t care. Like I just need your guidance.'”

Jenner, of course, is the mother of Kendall and Kylie Jenner, along with Khloe, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian.

She has, indeed, turned her family into a multi-million dollar empire, starting way back when she produced a homemade sex tape that featured Kim and her ex-boyfriend, Ray J.

Kailyn Lowry has FOUR kids. She’s posing with them all in this sweet family photo.

For her part, Lowry has four sons, by three different men.

She’s been looking to expand her podcasting career, but also has been open about her kids possibly entering the entertainment business.

In January, the former Teen Mom star explained that her sons Isaac, 13, and Lux, 5, told her that they wanted to do “print modeling.”

She then shared behind-the-scenes footage of the kids getting some headshots taken. To wit:

Teen Mom Kailyn Lowry jokes she’s the next ‘Kris Jenner’ after sharing behind-the-scenes clip from sons’ photoshoot.

Lowry also revealed that Lux has expressed to her that he “wants to be in movies.”

Hence, we assume, why Kailyn tried to speak with Jenner, although she did add a few days ago that this reach-out took place years ago.

“The worst that she could do is literally not respond which was exactly what happened,” Lowry added on TikTok.

“But I just feel like she could really turn my life around but she didn’t care, and that’s fine.”

Kailyn Lowry hosts several popular podcasts. (Photo via Instagram)

In sort of related news, Kailyn butted into Khloe’s life this month when critiquing responded to the rumor that Khloe had taken Tristan Thompson back as a boyfriend.

“This relationship is so damaged that nobody will ever take it seriously. So even if they’re taking it seriously, no one else is going to,” Lowry observed while hosting her podcast, “Barely Famous.”

“He has cheated and humiliated her to the point of no return, and so all the things that he’s already done, pretty much nothing can top that,” Kail continued — and to be fair, she’s got a point there.

“I mean, he already got someone else pregnant and has a baby with them, and doesn’t take care of that child.

“Like, what makes her think that this is not going to keep occurring?”