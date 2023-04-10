Kailyn Lowry: Khloe Kardashian Is Crazy For Taking Tristan Thompson Back!

We’re sure Kailyn Lowry would be the first to admit that when it comes to her love life, she hasn’t always made the smartest decisions.

So you’d think that when it comes to other people’s relationships, Kail would be the last one to pass judgment.

But when discussing Khloe Kardashian’s relationship with Tristan Thompson on a recent episode of her podcast, Lowry made her disapproval loud and clear.

In case you haven’t heard, it looks as though Khloe and Tristan might have reconciled yet again.

That’s probably a bad idea, of course, as Tristan has been caught cheating on Khloe on numerous occasions.

But at the end of the day, it’s Khloe’s life, and she’s free to make her own mistakes.

Kail has made quite a few mistakes in her own life, which is why it’s so strange that she felt the need to go off on Khloe for taking Tristan back.

Kailyn Lowry looks beautiful and very warm in this beach selfie during her Thailand trip. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

“This relationship is so damaged that nobody will ever take it seriously. So even if they’re taking it seriously, no one else is going to,” Lowry observed while hosting “Barely Famous.”

“He has cheated and humiliated her to the point of no return, and so all the things that he’s already done, pretty much nothing can top that,” Kail continued — and to be fair, she’s got a point there.

“I mean, he already got someone else pregnant and has a baby with them, and doesn’t take care of that child. Like, what makes her think that this is not going to keep occurring?”

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian with their daughter, True. (Photo via Instagram)

From there, Kail conceded that Khloe and Tristan might be able to stick it out for a couple of years.

But in the end, she predicts, the situation will once again blow up in Khloe’s face.

“Even if it’s good for one or two years, he has gone above and beyond to humiliate you and you think that he’s going to change?” Lowry asked her audience.

Kailyn Lowry hosts several popular podcasts. (Photo via Instagram)

Again, Kail makes some very good points here.

But it’s weird that she felt the need to throw all of that shade.

After all, we’re sure Khloe is well aware of the risks she’s taking by allowing Tristan back into her life.

Tristan Thompson looks absolutely miserable sitting alongside Khloe Kardashian in this photo. She doesn’t look happy either. (Photo via E!)

This is a guy who’s already betrayed her on countless occasions, and there’s every reason to think he’ll let her down again.

But Kail certainly knows what it’s like to be chastised by strangers for decisions she made in her personal life.

And it’s more than a little strange that she would subject someone else to that treatment.

Maybe she thinks that because she’s no longer a reality star, it’s time for her to join the chorus of haters.