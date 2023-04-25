Bam Margera Remains Missing Following Assault on Brother

Earlier this week, we reported on yet another bizarre twist in the life of former Jackass star Bam Margera.

According to police, Bam assaulted his brother, Jesse Margera, and then fled into some nearby woods.

Bam also threatened his father’s life and left a note vowing to murder anyone who called the police on him.

Though he fled the scene on foot, Margera has evaded capture and remains at large.

TV personality Bam Margera attends the “Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa” New York Special Screening at Sunshine Landmark on October 21, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

The incident is just the latest in a long line of legal troubles for Bam.

Margera has already been arrested twice this year, and it looks as though he’ll soon add a third collar to that list.

The 43-year-old has struggled with substance abuse issues throughout his life, but as recently as last year, he seemed to be turning things around.

But in June of 2022, Margera fled a Florida treatment facility after being sentenced to court-ordered rehab.

Actor Bam Margera and Nicole Boyd arrive at the premiere of Lionsgate Films’ “The Last Stand” at Grauman’s Chinese Theatre on January 14, 2013 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

In February of this year, Bam’s wife, Nicole Boyd, filed for divorce after nine years of marriage.

She cited Margera’s drug and alcohol use as the reason for the split, explaining that she could no longer trust him around with their five-year-old son.

According to a new report from TMZ, Bam’s loved ones have feared for his life for quite some time.

Bam Margera has been battling addiction for years. (Photo via WeTV)

Earlier this month, friends in San Diego staged an intervention with the goal of getting Margera back into treatment.

Insiders say Bam seemed receptive at first, but the intervention went awry once his new girlfriend objected to the notion of Margera going away for treatment.

Bam told friends he feels responsible for the girlfriend, who would not have anywhere to live if he checked into a treatment facility.

Bam Margera has had several run-ins with the law. The details of the Jackass star’s latest arrests are shocking. (Photo via Instagram)

That may be true, but it’s worth noting that addicts will often concoct elaborate excuses to avoid seeking treatment.

Shortly after the failed intervention, Bam returned to his home state of Pennsylvania where he had that disastrous confrontation with his family.

Many of Bam’s famous friends and associates have expressed concern in recent weeks, including his former Jackass co-star Steve-O, who publicly pleaded with Bam to seek treatment.

“For like 10 minutes it looked like Steve-O had him going in the right direction,” radio personality Anthony Cumia tweeted today.

“I guess he f-cked up and Steve knows he can’t make someone do something they’re not ready or willing to do.

It’s a sad situation that will hopefully be resolved peacefully in the very near future.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.