Kailyn Lowry Expands Podcasting Empire: I’m More than a Former Teen Mom!

Kailyn Lowry’s Teen Mom fame has come with a lot of benefits. But it’s not all good.

She has never enjoyed the social media trolls. And after all of these years, she would love to grow her brand past the MTV IP.

And that is just what she is doing.

Kailyn is expanding her podcasting empire. And she has not entirely ruled out a return to TV — in one form or another.

Kailyn Lowry hosts several popular podcasts. (Photo via Instagram)

In a new interview with People, Kailyn Lowry is opening up about her ambitions. A huge part of that is building her already impressive podcasting empire.

“So, I actually sent a scene to Alexa [my PR rep] from the movie You People, where Jonah Hill is telling this girl, ‘Oh, me and my homie have a podcast,'” she recalled.

Kailyn narrated: “She laughs, because I don’t think that anyone takes podcasting seriously.”

Kail poses on a roof. (Photo via Instagram)

“They don’t look at it as a job,” Kailyn pointed out.

“It’s a hobby for a lot of people, and you either make it or you don’t in the podcast industry,” she noted.

Kail explained that “There’s no in-between. It’s either a job or a hobby.”

How does Kailyn Lowry feel about Briana DeJesus? We think this photo sums it up.

Remember, Kailyn already has three Podcast shows — Coffee Convos with Lindsie Chrisley, Baby Mamas No Drama with Vee Rivera, and Barely Famous.

“Podcasting goes against everything that I was taught, especially from my previous agent,” she admitted.

“He basically told me that there was no money in podcasting,” Kail shared, “and don’t waste my time.”

Lindsie Chrisley has a new man in her life! He’s planting a kiss on her cheek in this sweet photo.

“But Lindsie Chrisley had reached out to me via Twitter, and we kind of formed this friendship before we even met in person,” Kailyn recalled.

“She was like, ‘Do you want to do a podcast?'” she narrated. “I was like, ‘I’m going to take a leap of faith here and say yes, even though it goes against everything that I know.'”

Kail went on: “Then, I just fell in love with it. So, I kept going and I started more podcasts.”

Kailyn Lowry is pictured here on an episode of Teen Mom 2, courtesy of an installment that aired in 2022.

In May of 2022, Kailyn announced her departure from the Teen Mom franchise after 12 years.

“I also think that people didn’t really expect me to do anything with my degree and just float around after MTV,” she admitted.

“I really wanted to focus on making a name for myself outside of TV,” Kailyn explained.

Kailyn Lowry is on the set of her podcast in this photo of the Teen Mom 2 cast member. (Photo via Instagram)

“And I wanted to be recognized for something other than Teen Mom,” she emphasized.

“So, people really did have a hard time accepting me for anything other than being a teen mom,” Kail noted.

She expressed that “I think that was one of the bigger challenges for me.”

“I had to go against some MTV contracts to start the podcast,” Kailyn then revealed. “Sacrifices.”

But in addition to her own shows, Kail launced the KILLR Podcast Network a couple of years ago.

There, she can “mentor up-and-comin podcasters” and “help them develop their niche in the podcast industry.” So it’s not just about her own shows.

Kailyn Lowry recently completed construction on her massive new home. And seems that some folks believe the reality star has lost touch with her fans.

“I have always wanted to host. Even before podcasting, I would beg MTV to let me host,” Kailyn recalled.

“So, I would absolutely love to do that,” she shared of her non-podcasting ambitions.

Kail admitted: “I don’t really know where to start with that, but I’m going to claim it for 2023, for sure.”

Kailyn Lowry shared this photograph of herself on her personal Instagram page in late 2020. She looks good.

“I’m sure at one point I was like, ‘No, I would never do reality TV again,'” Kailyn admitted.

“But I think reality TV is similar to podcasting in the aspect that you either have it or you don’t,” she commented.

Kail added: “I do think that I have proved that I have the capability to be on a reality show and be interesting enough for people to watch.” That is difficult to dispute!

Kailyn Lowry snapped this pretty selfie and then shared it on her instagram page in October of the year 2020.

“I think people would be very interested to see the dynamic behind the scenes of podcasting,” Kailyn then elaborated.

She noted “especially when it is really saturated and people don’t like each other.” Yes, that does sound interesting!

Kail then concluded that “There’s a lot of cattiness that people don’t realize, and so I think that would be a really interesting show.” We think so, too!