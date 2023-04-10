Is Mariah Carey Filing for Full Custody of Her Kids with Nick Cannon?

Nick Cannon has fathered a dozen children with half a dozen different women. It’s not an even distribution, and he welcomed nearly half of his brood in 2022.

Oh, and he doesn’t actually pay child support.

Nick’s eldest children come to him by way of the one and only Mariah Carey. She stands out from his other baby mamas in several ways.

Recently, reports said that she was going to sue him for full custody of their shared children. Has that changed?

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon are no longer together. But they remain parents to little Moroccan and Monroe. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

There haven’t been a lot of reports on this particular topic. Most of the Nick Cannon news these days tends to discuss more recent baby mamas — and babies.

Meanwhile, his children with Mariah Carey — Moroccan and Monroe will turn 12 years old later this month.

However, a recent report did claim that Mariah Carey aims to file for primary custody of their twins.

Mariah Carey is known for two things: having a great voice and being a diva. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Nick and Mariah divorced in 2014. Yes, one of the many distinctions that Mariah has is that she and Nick were married.

Following that divorce, the two shared a joint custody arrangement.

This has been the setup without fail or major alteration since Moroccan and Monroe were preschool aged. They are now both tweens.

Sometimes, Nick Cannon uses his platform to say, or invite others to say, foolish or even harmful things. He later needs to apologize.

Allegedly, Mariah wanted to file for primary custody to give Nick a wakeup call over how much time he spends as a parent to his first two children.

After all, he has a lot more children now. There is no conceivable way that one parent could fairly divide their attention.

To the five born in 2022, this will be the same for their whole lives. For his eldest twins, they might feel like their father is rejecting him because he is suddenly so, so busy.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 16: Nick Cannon attends 2022 Fox Upfront on May 16, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Now, the same tabloid that reported in the first place says that it’s no longer happening that way.

RadarOnline claims that Mariah Carey has experienced a change of heart.

She no longer intends to seek primary custody of Monroe and Moroccan.

In 2022, Nick Cannon received more “gifts” than most parents do in a lifetime.

If any part of any of this is credible, Mariah’s boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka, was the one who suggested the filing.

Allegedly, the backup dancer wanted “some space from Nick,” a source described.

“Bryan’s understandably upset,” the supposed insider claimed. “He’s fuming about it, but Mariah doesn’t seem to care!”

PARIS, FRANCE – NOVEMBER 30: Nick Cannon attends the 2016 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on November 30, 2016 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria’s Secret)

“Bryan is tired of feeling like second best to Nick,” the source then alleged.

“It’s been the elephant in the room for years now,” the insider griped. “And the main reason he hasn’t proposed or had kids with Mariah himself.”

One can understand feeling insecure about a partner and her ex. But it’s for the best that it not impact the very real lives of actual children. If that was ever actually on the table to begin with.