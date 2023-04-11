Ryan Edwards Found Unconscious, Rushed to Hospital Prior to Latest Arrest

In a word?

YIKES!

In a few more words?

Ryan Edwards is in needs of serious professional help.

As previously reported, the former Teen Mom star was arrested on April 7 for violating his parole.

Specifically, Edwards was arrested for yet another DUI violation, while official records have indicated he was also booked on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.

Now, however, new details have emerged in conjunction of this arrest.

And they state that Edwards nearly died of a drug overdose last Friday.

This is another Ryan Edwards mug shot. We’ve lost track how many it’s been now for him.

According to the official arrest affidavit, obtained by The Sun, Edwards was discovered just after midnight by local police officers in Tennessee.

His truck had reportedly hit a curb and was simply stopped in the middle of the road; cops had to pray the door open with a lockout kit.

Police found the driver, Ryan Edwards, sitting in the driver’s seat with the vehicle running and in drive,” reads the aforementioned affidavit.

Edwarsd was “unconscious and unresponsive” at the time, it continues.

Ryan Edwards is in trouble with the law once again. (Photo via Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office)

These legal papers went on as follows:

“Ryan Edwards was removed from the vehicle and placed in [an ambulance], where he received Narcan and eventually regained consciousness.

“A quick search of Ryan Edwards by EMS turned up a small bag of what appeared to be a crystal-type substance and a second small bag of what appeared to be a blue powder.

“Also in the pocket was a paper receipt that had been rolled up.”

Ryan and Mackenzie in happier times. (Photo via Instagram)

Edwards has been in and out of rehab for years.

This arrest marked the third time he was taken into custody by the police in just two months.

Back on February 9, he was served with an Order of Protection by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office after he sent threatening text messages to his estranged wife, Mackenzie, and accused of infidelity.

Edwards also posted scantily-clad photos of his spouse without her permission the wake of this alleged infidelity.

“If you guys have never seen a spineless sh-t this is one,” Ryan wrote along with the topless images, adding:

“They take your money sleep with anything that looks at them. But they must have a wife to [sic]. God what a joke. It’s sad really.”

Ryan posted explicit photos of his wife and hurled every name in the book at her. (Photo via MTV)

Cops booked Edwards at the time for an outstanding harassment charge after he allegedly sent these hostile messages to his wife via a recorded phone call, which she interpreted “as a legitimate threat on her life.”

On March 1, Edwards was then arrested for stalking after her broke the terms of said order and contacted Mackenzie via text message.

She filed for divorce a short time later and was granted a restraining order and given temporary custody of their son, Jagger, 4, and daughter, Stella, 3.

Mackenzie also claimed to police in February that her spouse once threw her down a hallway, held her up by her neck to the wall and put a pocket knife to her back as if he were going to “kill” her.

Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer are headed for divorce court. (Photo via Instagram)

Back to Ryan’s current ordeal, meanwhile:

Once he was released from the hospital on Friday, Edwards was arrested and charged with DUI and simple possession, according to legal records.

He is currently in jail with no bond, while he is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, April 20.

A judge ordered Edwards to wear a GPS monitor and refrain from posting about Mackenzie on social media last month, while also handing out a suspended sentence of 11 months and 29 days.

As longtime Teen Mom fans know, these are not Edwards’ first brushes with the law. (Photo via MTV)

Now that he has violated the probation terms that prompted this sentence to be suspended, however?

There’s a very good chance Edwards doesn’t see the outside of a jail cell for a VERY long time.

Ryan rose to fame in 2009 on the inaugural season of 16 and Pregnant alongside his then-girlfriend, Maci Bookout, with whom he shares a son, 14-year-old Bentley.

She has not yet commented on this apparent overdose and arrest.