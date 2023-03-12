Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola Confirms: I’m Returning to Jersey Shore!

The rumor has become an exciting reality.

On Saturday, MTV confirmed that Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola will return to the franchise that made her famous, more than 10 years after departing Jersey Shore.

“She’s still the sweetest bitch you’ll ever meet,” the official series account wrote on March 11 along with a camera emoji.

“@sammisweetheart #JSFamilyVacation.”

A day later?

“OK, I can finally say … I’m backkkk!” the 35-year old herself captioned an Instagram selfie post … while tagging the official Jersey Shore Instagram account.

Sammi was part of the original incarnation of Jersey Shore on MTV from 2009 to 2012, but then she opted out of appearing in the sequel series, which premiered in 2018.

At the time, she took to Instagram to say she was enjoying her life free of the cameras and wanted “to avoid potentially toxic situations.”

She was largely known back in her small screen heyday for being involved in a roller coaster romance with co-star Ronnie.

According to one of Sammi’s cast members last year, many of her friends had been working hard to bring her back to the beloved program.

“We tried to get her back like two years ago, all of us texting her saying, ‘Come for one dinner. Why not?'” Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi told E! News in September 2022.

“And she’s just always like, ‘No, I’ll never do that show again.’

“We didn’t want to push it.”

“I have chosen not to join the show this season because I am at a completely different place in my life right now focusing on my businesses and relationship,” the New Jersey native wrote via Instagram in March 2018.

“I am not the same person as I was when I was 22.

“At 31, I am currently extremely happy in every aspect of my life and want to avoid potentially TOXIC SITUATIONS.”

Sammi didn’t refer specifically to Ronnie at the time, but most observers assumed she was citing their challenging relationship via this message.

“It’s been 10 years,” Snooki added in September when asked about the trauma of Ronnie’s behavior on Sammi.

“At some point, you’re both moved on. Just come have fun. Come back to the show that was our life. I mean, we’re still doing it.”

What made Sammi come around and seemingly see things from this vantage point?

We can’t say at the moment.

She previously expressed how much she was enjoying a drama-free life away from the spotlight.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursday nights at 8/7c on MTV.