Amy Slaton Struggling, Feeling "Overwhelmed" in Wake of Alleged Divorce Decision

Amy Slaton is doing the best she can to deal with the absolute worst of personal situations.

Several days ago, The Sun reported that Slaton was planning to end her marriage of four years.

An insider told this publication that Amy had already moved out of the Kentucky home she had been sharing with husband Michael… and is currently residing with sibling Tammy.

She has her two young sons, Glenn and Gage, with her as well, of course.

It can be exhausting to parent two young children. But at least Amy Slaton got in a nap here.

And this is where it gets challenging for the 1,000-lb Sisters star.

A second source now claims that Amy has been “struggling emotionally” with the split from her spouse, specifically stating that Slaton has been “feeling overwhelmed” by having to care for a pair of toddlers all by herself.

Even though, to be honest, Michael hadn’t been helping much in this department even prior to the couple’s alleged split.

“Amy says Michael is lazy, and has been jealous of her attention toward the kids,” wrote The Sun last week. “They’ve been having trouble since last year.”

TLC viewers likely recall a recent episode of 1000-lb Sisters during which Michael sat around drinking beer with friends instead of helping with his children.

“You’re not supposed to be doing this sh-t by yourself,” sister Amanda said to Amy while offering assistance at the time.

“You are married and have a husband, and he is supposed to be being a dad too.”

To be clear, Amy has not yet filed for divorce; nor has she spoken on this matter in public.

However, Slaton has only been seen out and about of late with Tammy (see photo above) and she also snubbed Michael on Valentine’s Day.

It seems worth pointing out that Amy would have shot down this report if it weren’t true; surely, she’s aware of the speculation floating around out there.

Amy and Michael met way back in high school.

They dated for many years got married on March 15, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee.

“My husband Michael, he means the world to me. Me and Michael are newlyweds but we’ve been together four years now,” Slaton said on her show’s series premiere way back in January 2020.

“I can tell him anything and everything. And Michael’s really supportive of me helping Tammy.”

That was back then, though.

Now, it seems as though the pressure and stress of having kids has unfortunately gotten to the spouses, prompting Amy to reevaluate what she wants and needs from a partner.

We wish both her and Michael nothing but the best going forward.