Paedon Brown to Lovestruck Mother: Slow Your Romantic Role, Please!

Paedon Brown has once again spoken his mind.

The son of Sister Wives stars Christine and Kody, Paedon has taken his dad to task in the past… and has also expressed strong support for his mother walking away from Kody in November 2021.

More recently, however?

Paedon has made it clear he thinks Christine is taking too deep of a romantic plunge with boyfriend David Woolley.

Christine went public with her and Woolley’s relationship on Valentine’s Day, absolutely gushing over the widower.

Heck, Brown even referred to Woolley as her soulmate.

“I finally found the love of my life, David,” Christine wrote at the time, adding:

“The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took it’s first breath.

“He’s wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa. I never dreamed I could find a love like this.”

Christine Brown and boyfriend David Woolley smile here for the camera while on vacation in Utah.

She sounds awfully smitten, doesn’t she?

In a just-resurfaced TikTok video, however, Paedon said his mom needs to be careful with how fast she and her lover are moving.

“Last night [I told her], ‘Hey Mom, you’re going fast. I’m not telling you to slow down. I just want you to be aware that you’re rushing this,” Paedon told followers in this footage.

“You were in… you’ve been in a bad relationship [with Kody] for years.”

David Woolley has his arm around Christine Brown in this very cute photo of the couple.

The thing is, Christine broke up with Kody way back in November 2021.

It may seem more recent because the split played out during Sister Wives Season 17, which was filmed many months ago.

In reality, Christine waited over a year before dating someone new.

Is that really so fast?

Say hello to Christine Brown’s boyfriend, David Woolley! Well done, you!

“She was in a bad relationship…it was actually good at one point…but at least for the past, minimum five years you’ve been in a bad relationship and I’m really sorry about that,” Paedon continued on TikTok.

Paedon said that, in his view, Christine and David need to pump the breaks a bit.

“You’re now rushing into this relationship [with David] very, very quickly,” he said of his mom, although he made a point to emphasize:

“I’m very happy for her. I’m very happy that she’s happy. It’s absolutely amazing.”

Wrote the star as a caption to this picture: “Weather doesn’t hinder me when it comes to wearing what I want. What I wanted to wear was a light sweater. Comfort is my favorite outfit, well that and powerful. Those are two good outfits.”

It certainly doesn’t sound as if Christine is going to be taking her son’s advice any time soon.

“I can’t express how amazing it’s been to have David in my life,” the Sister Wives star wrote via Instagram on Sunday, March 12, sharing a sweet picture of the couple.

“He’s an incredible man and he treats me like his Queen.”

She went ahead and also “Unbelievably Happy,” “My King,” “Love This Life of Mine” and “I’m So Blessed” hashtags to her post.