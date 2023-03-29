Tom Sandoval: Yes, I'm Still Banging Raquel Leviss, But I Totally Feel Bad For Ariana Madix!

Believe it or not, it’s been four weeks since the world learned that Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss were having an affair behind the back of Ariana Madix.

A lot has happened during that time, including a violent altercation at the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion taping last week.

Just about everyone has offered their two cents on the situation, including the three people at the center of the scandal.

But until this week, one of the biggest questions surrounding the Scandoval remained unanswered:

Tom Sandoval cheated on Ariana Madix with Raquel Leviss. (Photo via Instagram)

Only now can we finally say whether or not Sandoval and Raquel are still hooking up.

And as much as we’d like to report that they’ve already called it quits, and Tom has come crawling back to Ariana, we’re afraid that’s not the case.

According to a new report from People magazine, Tom and Raquel are “still not putting a label on things between them,” but they’re definitely dating.

Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss attend the “Vanderpump Rules” Party For LALA Beauty Hosted By Lala Kent at Beauty & Essex on June 30, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

“[They] are both taking time to adjust to where things are now before making any decisions about their futures,” says a source close to the situation.

“They care about one another. Their relationship was emotional way before it was physical,” the insider adds.

“This is a new chapter. They need to figure out what they want that to look like.”

Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss and Tom Schwartz at the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras performance at Hotel Cafe on November 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images)

As for the reunion, a separate source confirms that it was a challenging day for everyone involved.

“Obviously it was an intense day for everyone involved — especially Raquel and Tom, who were at the center of a very loud, very enraged firing squad,” the insider tells People.

The source notes that “[Tom] and Raquel both apologized to Ariana during the taping, though she wasn’t in an emotional place to accept their sorries.”

Tom Sandoval and Raquel had an affair behind Ariana Madix’s back. (Photo via Bravo)

“The day ended without any sense of resolution,” the insider adds. “It’ll be interesting to see whether this group ever truly forgives them, but stranger things have happened.”

As for the romance between Tom and Raquel, a third source confirms that it’s casual — but ongoing.

“Tom and Raquel have not put any sort of label on their relationship,” says the insider.

“They are are giving one another the space to figure out things in their own lives right now before making any sort of call on where they stand,” the source adds.

Raquel Leviss attends the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California on March 22, 2022. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“They both care for one another, but are also aware of the pain they caused and know they need to focus on what drove them to make these decisions first and foremost.”

Tom had been mostly mum on the issue, but he offered a pseuo-explanation while speaking to TMZ this week.

“Hindsight’s always 20/20, man. It’s like when you look back at a situation, you think of all the things [you] should’ve, would’ve, could’ve done to make it better,” he said.

Tom Sandoval has lost a lot of friends recently. (Photo via Bravo)

“Yes, I could’ve handled things way better. Of course.”

Sounds like Tom is getting sick of answering the same questions.

That’s too bad, because they won’t be letting up anytime soon!