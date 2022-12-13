Josh Seiter Asks Christine Brown to Dinner: Maybe She’s the One for Me!

To the horror of thousands, Josh Seiter has been flirting with Christine Brown.

It’s a reality TV crossover that no one wanted. Josh was briefly on The Bachelorette, but more know him for dating two different 90 Day Fiance alums.

He is now openly flirting with Christine, and admits to having DMed her to ask her out to dinner.

Josh says that maybe she’s the right woman for him.

In what many assume is his latest bid to land a reality TV-famous gal to swipe a few crumbs of fame for himself, Josh Seiter is speaking about the beloved Sister Wives star.

Christine Brown famously left Kody and is living her own life.

As for Josh, he told In Touch Weekly that “I think she is beautiful.”

Christine Brown flashes a lovely smile for the camera via this selfie, which she shared on Instagram in November 2022.

“And,” Josh Seiter continued, “I think she is a wonderful mother and grandmother.”

We don’t think that anyone disputes these claims. She is a beautiful woman and the favorite of many people.

But … something about Josh’s attempts to get her attention are simply not rubbing people the right way.

Josh is already speaking as if he has a chance with her, for one thing. He’s discussing their 15 year age gap.

“I know there is an age difference between us,” he acknowledged.

“But,” Josh then boasted, “that hasn’t stopped me before.”

He is of course referring to having dated 90 Day Fiance alum and catfishing victim Yolanda Leak, who is 20 years his senior.

Josh, who briefly appeared on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s season of The Bachelorette before she sent him home packing, more recently dated Karine Martins.

Karine is a controversial 90 Day Fiance alum whose toxic marriage and tumultuous life, some feel, made her an appealing target for a “hypothetical” fame-obsessed weirdo. Or, maybe, they’re just two young and reasonably attractive people who dated?

Just weeks after his split with Karine, Josh seems to have set his sights upon Christine Brown.

On December 6, she posted a lovely photo on Instagram.

This photo, specifically:

Christine Brown is clearly doing very well for herself now that she’s single. Check out this Instagram photo from December 2022.

Josh left a simple comment underneath her post.

“Gorgeous,” he wrote.

No one is reasonably disputing the comment’s accuracy. She is a knockout, of course. But … nobody likes that Josh is saying it.

“As for the comment I left on her Instagram,” Josh explained. He is surely aware of the backlash by now.

He insisted that “I was just trying to be supportive to someone who is in a similar position to myself.”

In a similar position to himself? Is he comparing three decades with Kody to his few weeks driving down to see Karine?

Christine Brown recalls the moment that she knew that her now 21-year-old daughter was not heterosexual while speaking to the confessional camera on Sister Wives. (Image Credit: TLC)

“I know breakups aren’t easy,” Josh acknowledged.

He noted that this is true “especially with someone like Kody.”

In a stunningly accurate assessment, Josh added “who I didn’t think treated her right.”

“She deserves a good man,” Josh affirmed. If you’re with him so far, things are about to take a turn.

“So,” he went on, “I DMed her asking if she would be interested in grabbing dinner.”

Josh suggested that this dinner-grabbing could take place the “next time I’m at my family’s home in St. George, Utah, which isn’t far from where she lives.”

Fortunately, there is currently no evidence that Christine is willing to go on Josh’s date with him. Or that she has even responded.

However, he admitted: “I’m looking forward to being single for a while until the right person comes along.”

Josh then threatened: “It might be Christine, you never know.”