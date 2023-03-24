Amy Slaton and Michael Halterman: Where Did It All Go Wrong?!?

By now, 1000-lb Sisters fans likely know the unfortunate truth:

Amy Slaton and Michael Halterman are ending their marriage.

Speculation over the status of this couple started to spread late last month… and then it was later confirmed that Halterman filed divorce documents last week in Kentucky.

It is, indeed, all over.

Remember these happier times??? Amy and her husband Michael are no longer a couple.

But how did we get here?

How did a couple who worked so hard to become parents and who actually met back in high school end up here?

“Amy says Michael is lazy, and has been jealous of her attention toward the kids,” a source previously told The Sun, adding of a timeline:

“They’ve been having trouble since last year.”

Amy — who underwent gastric bypass surgery in order to lower her weight to a number safe enough for her to give birth — and Michael are parents to a two-year old son named Gage and an 8-month old named Glenn.

TLC viewers have watched their romantic and parental journey for three-plus seasons on 1000-lb Sisters.

The estranged spouses eloped in 2017, and then had a more official ceremony in 2019.

“I can’t believe the day is finally here,” Slaton said during a 2020 episode. “This is about me starting a new life with my husband.”

Amy Slaton welcomes second baby Credit: Amy Slaton

In November 2020, as cited above, the couple welcomed son Gage.

“Looking at Gage, I just see his whole future basically, as he’s going off to college,” Slaton explained in a confessional, adding:

“It’s emotional.

“You can’t really talk about [it] because you just love him so much you don’t have words to explain how much you love him.”

Amy Slaton is the proud mother of two young boys. But they can be a lot to handle!

Unfortunately, it sounds as if the addition of two small human beings has been a major source of tension between Amy and Michael.

On an episode that aired in February, viewers were seemingly given a glimpse of where things had gone wrong between the spouses, as Michael sat around drinking while Amy was left to care for the kids.

“You’re not supposed to be doing this sh-t by yourself,” sister Amanda said to Amy while offering assistance at the time.

“You are married and have a husband, and he is supposed to be being a dad too.”

During a 2023 episode shortly after Glenn’s birth, Slaton expressed irritation over her husband’s lack of support.

“I walk in the house and it’s kinda messy, the way I left it. And I’m like all you do is play video games,” she said at the time.

“You can’t pick up a room? It must be nice having a vacation. Now I have to clean up after Gage, Glenn and Michael. What the hell?

“I signed up for two kids.”

Tammy Slaton and Amy Slaton star on 1000-lb Sisters. Here they are in a promotional photo.

1000-Lb Sisters premiered in 2020; new Season 4 episodes are expected to air later this year.

Amy’s relationship with Halterman, meanwhile, has also been at the center of the program, with the arrival of son Glenn last year playing a prominent role on Season 3.

“My husband Michael, he means the world to me. Me and Michael are newlyweds but we’ve been together four years now,” Amy said on the series premiere, stating back then:

“I can tell him anything and everything. And Michael’s really supportive of me helping Tammy.”