Jeremiah Duggar & Hannah Wissmann Accused of Breaking Duggar Modesty Rules In Latest Pics

If you’ve been following the family for a while, then you know that the Duggar courtship rules are the height of ridiculousness.

Their main goal is to oppress young women, who are told how to talk, dress, think, and behave so that they can embody the ideal partner without stirring up any impure thoughts in the menfolk.

After Jim Bob’s daughters get married, it’s their husbands who make the rules, which is why the best move these women can make is to exchange vows with a man who’s nothing like dear old Dad.

Of course, even if they find a husband who’s less of a misogynist than their father, the women still aren’t completely free, as they’re likely to remain in the repressive religious community in which they were raised.

Jim Bob Duggar is one seriously messed-up dude. (Photo via TLC)

It’s for this reason that Jim Bob demands final approval before any of his children get married, even his sons.

The courtship rules might come to an end once they “I do,” but Duggar couples are still forced to abide by a strict code of conduct, lest they risk being banished from the only community they’ve ever known.

That’s why fans were surprised by the latest photos of Jeremiah Duggar and his wife, Hannah Wissmann.

Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann celebrated their first wedding anniversary this week. (Photo via Instagram)

Jeremiah and Hannah got married in March of last year, and the couple celebrated their first anniversary this week.

Hannah marked the occasion by posting a carousel of loved-up pics, such as the ones seen above and below.

Obviously, the photos are completely innocent, but don’t tell that to the commenters who think Jim Bob is gonna disown his son because of this “racy” display.

Did the couple break the rules of Duggardom with these pics? (Photo via Instagram)

Hannah’s followers warned her about the wrath of her father-in-law, but there’s probably no need to worry.

Duggar kids and in-laws have to follow a bunch of rules even after they get married, but weirdly, public displays of affection are encouraged.

According to Jim Bob, premarital sex is a one-way ticket to hell, but after they tie the knot, couples should get it on daily — as long as their goal in doing so is baby-making, of course.

Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Duggar are parents! The couple made the announced Hannah’s pregnancy with this special photo. (Photo via Instagram)

And in that respect, Jeremiah and Hannah are fulfilling their heavenly purpose.

“After an incredible year, God gave us a precious Christmas gift to top it all off!” the new parents announced in December of last year.

“Baby girl decided to arrive early and we are totally and completely in love with our little Brynley Noelle.”

Congratulations are in order. As you can see here, Jeremiah and Hannah Duggar are proud parents of a precious baby girl. (Photo via Instagram)

As long as these two keep cranking out new Duggars, Jim Bob probably doesn’t care what they post.

Unless, of course, they announce that they’re voting for a Democrat or listening to contemporary music.

There are some things that God and Jim Bob simply cannot forgive.