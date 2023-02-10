Meri Brown: I Can Do Whatever the Hell I Want Without Kody!

Meri Brown says she’s living her best life at the moment.

And, wouldn’t you know it? This just happens to come a few weeks after she finally left spiritual spouse Kody!

On Thursday, the TLC personality shared a video on Instagram that featured her smiling broadly while riding in a canoe with a friend.

The audio included alongside the footage was from Taylor Swift’s acceptance speech for the Woman of the Decade Award at the 2019 Billboard Women In Music Awards.

Meri Brown addresses fans in this still image that we grabbed from one of her Instagram videos.

“And as for me, lately I’ve been focusing less on doing what they say I can’t do and more on doing whatever the hell I want,” Swift says in the clip.

It’s a sentiment to which Meri can apparently relate.

She captioned the upload with an empowering message about how she’s been choosing to view the world and wake up each day in the wake of her split last month.

“Building businesses. Building friendships. Building a great life,” wrote Meri. “All while doing whatever the hell I want.”

Meri Brown doesn’t need Kody in her life to be happy! Just look at this gorgeous photo.

Meri and Kody released a joint statement on January 10 that reads as follows:

“After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship.

“During this process, we are committed to kindness and respect toward each other and to all members of our family,” concluded the exes today.

“We are also committed to the continued healing of any and all relationships with the family so that we can move forward with forgiveness, grace, and love.”

Previously, on the Sister Wives: One on One special in December, Meri reacted to Kody stating on air that he no longer considered himself married to Meri.

“Even since being in Flagstaff, he has led me to believe that he was trying,” she explained on air of how she felt shafted.

“You know, our first anniversary that we had here in Flagstaff, it was cheers to a new beginning as opposed to this last anniversary he’s like, ‘I don’t even know why you called me Meri.’

‘He’s like, ‘We’re not married. We’re not acting as married.’ I said to him, ‘Then if that’s where we are, don’t you think that we should address that publicly?’

“And he said, ‘No I don’t want to address it. I don’t want that to be out there publicly because I don’t want that judgment.'”

Following this break-up, those close to Meri and Kody have labeled their relationship as abusive.

It’s been over for a long time, but now it’s officially over.

“For now, know that there is peace in my heart, and I hold no animosity toward Kody,” Meri added last month.

“I am not, and pray that I never will be, in a place where I will enjoy making, or seeing you make, rude and demeaning comments about him.”

Around the time of the separation bombshell, the Kody’s marriage to second wife Janelle Brown also came to an end.

He had announced his split from third wife Christine Brown in November 2021, leaving him these days with only Robyn. (The couple, supposedly, is searching for a new sister wife.)

“It’s messing with my identity,” Robyn said on Sister Wives: One on One before bursting into tears.

“It’s not the future I wanted. I want that house with us on the porch in the rocking chairs with our grandkids and our kids around us. You know, the grandparent ranch. That’s what I want.”