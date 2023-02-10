Candace Cameron Bure: Cancel Culture is REAL! I'm a TARGET Because I'm a Christian!

Last year, Candace Cameron Bure praised her new network’s focus on “traditional marriage” in its programming.

The homophobic dogwhistle seemed to indicate that Hallmark’s endless parade of Christmas movies were somehow too un-Christian. Or perhaps too inclusive. Maybe, to Candace, those are the same thing.

A lot of people called her out over this not-so-subtle bigoted jab.

But Candace is labeling the backlash as “cancel culture,” decrying “divisive” media. Oh, and she’s comparing critical remarks to actual persecution.

Is the “cancel culture” in the room with us right now, Candace?

The Full House alum and former The View villain spoke on the Unapologetic With Julia Jeffress Sadler podcast.

“I know there’s all the places in the world, all different countries, where people get severely persecuted for their faith,” Bure oddly commented.

“I feel like we’ve had this cushion here in North America,” Bure then opined.

She noted that we live in the US “where someone yells at us or someone says a mean, negative thing.”

“And,” Bure expressed, “our feelings get so hurt over it.”

“Cancel culture is real, and it’s difficult, and it’s hard,” Bure claimed.

In her opinion, people targeted her for being a Christian — one of the most culturally dominant faiths on the planet. More than 60% of Americans are Christians.

“It’s difficult,” Bure complained about allegedly becoming a target for her faith. “And it’s hard.”

“But listen, I just want to encourage you that you are not the only one,” Bure said vaguely.

“And there are lots of us,” she added, “and we are always stronger together.”

In her mind, Christians — who have enjoyed political representation since the US government’s inception, whose God receives mention on our money and in courthouses — face special challenges when they stand up for their beliefs.

Bure says that despite these “challenges,” she is a big believer in leading with her heart.

“It’s hard no matter what,” she expressed.

“Especially when you are a compassionate person,” Bure claimed, “and you have a heart for people.”

“But it’s important that we speak truth in love,” Bure said vaguely.

She explained: “’cause, listen, nobody’s gonna change, nobody’s gonna listen to you when it comes out angry, when it comes out in a harsh way.”

But that doesn’t mean that she believes in letting other people live their lives without facing bigotry. Bure added: “It’s important that we don’t back down.”

And yes, in her mind, by stepping away from Hallmark — which only recently began telling LGBTQ+ stories after a jarringly long delay — was her standing her ground. Against, you know, other people existing.

“If you know what your boundaries are, that’s the most important,” she insisted.

“Because if you don’t make them for yourself, the entertainment industry will make them for you,” Bure warned. “And that’s what you don’t want.”

Bure says that she now believes that the entertainment industry is a “battlefield.” Huh.

“That was where I could go and make a difference in the art of my work that I get to do and look at it through a new lens, and that was to share the Lord with people,” she expressed.

Despite her obvious bigoted dogwhistles under a thin veneer, Bure added: “It absolutely breaks my heart that anyone would ever think I intentionally would want to offend and hurt anyone.”

“It saddens me that the media is often seeking to divide us, even around a subject as comforting and merry as Christmas movies,” Bure claimed.

“But, given the toxic climate in our culture right now, I shouldn’t be surprised,” she commented. Bure then claimed: “We need Christmas more than ever.”

A lot of that comes across as deeply disingenuous. Except for the “battlefield” part. Anyway, just a reminder that being nice to people is free.