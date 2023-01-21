Sister Wives Star Labels Meri and Kody Brown’s Marriage as “Abusive”

Mykelti Brown is spilling all the Sister Wives tea.

And she appears to be burning Meri Brown in the process.

Earlier this week, you see, Christine Brown’s oldest daughter hosted a live Patreon alongside her husband, Tony.

At one point, she was asked about Meri and Kody, whose marriage officially came to an end on January 10 after many years of disconnection and dissatisfaction.

“I was never in my dad and Meri’s relationship, I was never there,” Mykelti began her response.

“They weren’t physically abusive. There was no hitting. They never hit each other. That’s not dad. That’s never been dad. He’s not a [physically] abusive person.

“Verbally, emotionally? I think that’s both of them in their relationship.

“I think they were both unhappy in their marriage, and they might have been emotionally and verbally abusive to each other.”

The 26-year old year later emphasized that the verbal abuse was a “two-way street,” but Paedon Brown very recently accused Meri of actual assault and/or abuse.

“Meri was not nice,” he said in an interview with blogger John Yates. “Abrasive is not enough of a word to explain what Meri was to a few of us children specifically.”

Yes, Paedon then acknowledged, the abuse moved “far past verbal.”

Yikes, huh?

Meri Brown included this photo as a way to say goodbye to the year 2022 on Instagram.

Mykelti, meanwhile, continued to blast Meri in her social media session on Wednesday.

She very clearly blamed Meri for the dissolution of her marriage, pointing to a 2015 catfishing scandal — during which Meri tried to date someone over the Internet — and said:

“If you’re gonna cheat on your spouse, you were giving up on the relationship first.

“So, it’s unfair for her to get mad at dad for that when she gave up, she threw the towel in. She said, ‘I’m done.’ She cheated first.”

Meri Brown flashes a smirk in this Instagram photo, which she shared in November 2022.

Meri never met the individual in question… and Kody had just divorced her to legally marry Robyn.

But those details aren’t pertinent to Mykelti.

“[Meri’s child Leon] heard them on the phone having intimate conversations over the phone,” she told followers a couple days ago.

“And if you’re sexting or verbal sexting or whatever, that’s cheating. That’s still cheating.”