Jon Gosselin Pained as Trolls Target Mady, Wishes He Could Have Protected Kids from Fame

Last weekend, Mady Gosselin clapped back at haters and also at people who just cannot be normal about her. Or her siblings.

She set a boundary with entitled followers. It was entirely reasonable.

But it was clear that Mady’s childhood fame has made her a target for weird trolls.

That pains Jon Gosselin greatly. This is everything that he tried to prevent when she was just a kid.

In September of 2022, Jon Gosselin showed off his superb sense of style by wearing an excellent shirt. (Image Credit: Instagram)

An inside source has opened up to In Touch Weekly about how Jon Gosselin is handling this raw, honest moment from his estranged daughter.

“Seeing Mady dealing with this is difficult for Jon,” the insider began.

The source has explained that this is “because he learned, despite his best efforts, he had no control regarding his children’s upbringing.”

“And,” the insider continued, Jon had “very little power over TLC lawyers.”

He felt powerless to act in the best interests of his eight children when facing off with corporate attorneys “and his children’s mother, Kate [Gosselin].”

Which meant that all eight children remained reality stars throughout most of their childhoods. Collin stopped early — when Kate institutionalized him.

We’re up close and really way too personal here with Jon Gosselin on Instagram.

So seeing Mady express what is clearly real pain brought on by a lifetime as a public figure … well, it confirmed a lot of fears for him.

“Public scrutiny is exactly what Jon was trying to avoid for his kids,” the insider noted.

The source continued, noting that Jon hoped to avert this situation “when he filed to have the children stop filming in 2009.”

Mady Gosselin took to TikTok in February 2023 to clap back after a well-meaning but condescending commenter got a little too familiar. (Image Credit: TikTok)

Early this month, Mady Gosselin took to TikTok in order to offer a rebuttal to a comment that rubbed her the wrong way.

“I’ve been getting hate mail since I was 6,” she noted. “But that doesn’t mean you need to keep sending it.”

Mady invited her detractors to “Learn how to respect people’s boundaries and practice kindness.”

“This is the singular time I’m going to address this because it is sending me over the edge,” Mady then emphasized.

“The rhetoric in so many of my comments about childhood trauma and healing,” she said.

Mady continued: “And whatever you want to say about my family, my life, my parents, whatever is not your business.”

Mady Gosselin has Jon and Kate for parents. Sucks for her, doesn’t it?

“Perpetuating the narrative that we are damaged or that we are crazy child stars or whatever you want to say,” Mady shared.

She expressed that this is “is extremely harmful.”

Mady went on: “as myself and my siblings are going out into the world and will be functioning members of society with careers.”

Mady Gosselin is trying to live her best life in college. But the haters won’t leave her alone.

“Regardless of whatever narrative you have created in your head from what you’ve seen,” Mady noted, “my siblings are doing so well.”

She praised: “They are all amazing people.”

Mady gushed: “They are all smart, they are all kind, they’re driven students, they’re working hard, they’re funny, they’re stylish.”

Kate Plus 8 alum Mady Gosselin was trapped in her mother’s house due to the coronavirus pandemic, and began to use TikTok.

“As is the case with every other person in the entire world,” Mady emphasized, “it is not anybody else’s business what they are dealing with behind closed doors.”

At least, not “if they don’t want it to be your business.”

Mady reminded everyone that what she posts on social media is her “choice,” and that followers are not “entitled” to more.

Mady Gosselin shared this selfie on her Instagram page in the summer of 2021.

“I’m sorry if that’s hard to hear, but that is a boundary that I have set for myself and for what I share on here about my family,” Mady stated.

She added that anyone who “can’t respect,” her simple boundary can please “unfollow [her] or [she’ll] block [them].”

That is not an unreasonable request. Just because you know that her mom is a nightmare doesn’t mean that you have to @ her about it, you know?