Kody Brown DUMPED by Potential New Sister Wife; Humiliation Caught on Camera!

We have our first update on Sister Wives Season 18, and it’s a whopper.

According to The Sun, Kody Brown and Robyn Brown are intent to re-entering into a polygamous arrangement… after Meri, Janelle and Christine Brown ALL left the former at various points in the past year or so.

They aren’t simply intent on adding a new spouse, we should emphasize.

They recently tried! And failed miserably!

Kody Brown looks pretty angry in this scene from a Season 17 Sister Wives episode.

“They have been courting a new potential wife for about three months,” Pauline Bithell, co-host of the Tender Loving Care…? podcast, has claimed to The Sun.

Bithell went on to even say “they started filming [the courtship] around December, but they’ve been chatting online and via phone calls for about three months previous to that.”

Yes, Sister Wives fans, there’s a specific woman at the center of this story.

And TLC cameras allegedly filmed her relationship with Kody for Season 18.

“They were actively seeking this woman through dating websites, which they claim they’ve never done before,” continued the podcast co-host in regard to Kody and Robyn.

The potential spouse is reportedly in her 20s, has never been involved in the polygamous lifestyle in America and is South American.

About a month ago, shortly after Janelle confirmed she had split from Kody, speculation started to speculate that Kody was in the market for another lover.

A production source tells The Sun, meanwhile, that Kody, his only remaining wife and this unnamed woman — along with a filming crew and producers — met at a resort in Mexico in early 2023.

After spending time with Kody and Robyn, the woman supposedly felt “uncomfortable” and “told production she wanted to go home and didn’t want to continue filming.”

“Apparently, my source tells me that this woman wanted zero to do with Kody and Robyn,” Pauline now says.

“She was pretty much wanting to get out of the situation immediately.

“My source said that she was very uncomfortable with the whole situation. She said she didn’t like their energy.”

Kody Brown looks quite displeased in this photo. And we love it!

Kody, according to this report, feels “absolutely humiliated by it all and he doesn’t want this to air.”

But why would TLC possibly listen to him?!? This is amazing material for Season 18.

“A lot of the focus has been on this woman, which is why it’s been such a devastation to him,” The Sun adds.

“He really believed that this was gonna be his next wife.”

Who out there wants to break out the world’s smallest violin for Kody?

The Tender Loving Care…? podcast first revealed news about Kody pursuing a new wife during an episode released last month.

The podcast – known for breaking down popular reality shows – is named after TLC because Pauline, who moved from England to Los Angeles, was a fan of the network and thought TLC stood for “Tender Loving Care.”

“He is in very contentious talks with TLC because of what the fallout was,” Pauline also told The Sun.

Fascinating, huh?

Kody Brown is staring daggers into Christine in this scene from the first episode of Sister Wives Season 17.

After Christine dumped Kody in late 2021, Janelle did the same many months later.

Then, in January, Meri and Kody released the following joint statement:

“After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship.

“During this process, we are committed to kindness and respect toward each other and to all members of our family,” concluded the exes today.

“We are also committed to the continued healing of any and all relationships with the family so that we can move forward with forgiveness, grace, and love.”