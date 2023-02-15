Meghan Markle Roasts Kate Middleton In Resurfaced Blog Post: Who the Hell Would Want to Be a Princess?!

When Queen Elizabeth II passed away in September of last year, the British royal family underwent an immediate restructuring.

Charles became king of course (and added some fancy Roman numerals to his name), but that wasn’t the only change.

Other royals received immediate promotions, including Kate Middleton, who became Princess of Wales.

It’s a big deal, as Kate is the first person to fill that vacant post since the death of Princess Diana in 1997.

Prince William and Kate Middleton were recently in Boston. Their reception has been as cold as the weather. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

But apparently, not everyone is impressed.

By now, the Kate vs. Meghan Markle feud is old news, and we’d assumed that the British tabloid media had dissected it from just about every angle.

But The Daily Mail now claims to have uncovered criticism that Meghan leveled at Kate way back in 2014.

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle have never quite gotten along. (Photo via Getty)

The newly-unearthed shade comes to us courtesy of Meghan’s now-defunct website The Tig.

It was a fashion and lifestyle blog on which Meghan — who was then famous primarily for her role on Suits — published her opinions about the issues of the day.

Not surprisingly, at one point she touched on the 2011 wedding of Kate and Prince William, which was arguably the biggest fashion event of its decade.

Remember when Kate Middleton and Prince William took a carriage ride on their wedding day? Who could ever forget?!? (Photo via Getty)

“Little girls dream of being princesses. I, for one, was all about She-Ra, Princess of Power,” Meghan wrote.

“For those of you unfamiliar with the ’80s cartoon reference, She-Ra is the twin sister of He-Man and a sword-wielding royal rebel known for her strength,” she continued.

“We’re definitely not talking about Cinderella here.”

Photo via Getty

Again, no one has seen this post, other than The Daily Mail, so we don’t know the full context, but it seems that the future Duchess of Sussex was taking a feminist stance and rejecting the notion that every woman should aspire to marry Prince Charming.

“Grown women seem to retain this childhood fantasy,” Meghan went on.

“Just look at the pomp and circumstance surrounding the royal wedding and endless conversation about Princess Kate.”

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton at Buckingham Palace for the Trooping the Colour event. (Photo via Getty)

The Mail is framing this as a “gotcha” moment, as they feel it contradicts Meghan’s claim that she knew little and thought even less about the royal family prior to meeting Harry.

It doesn’t accomplish that all, however, and there’s nothing shocking about the fact that Meghan made a passing reference to Kate’s wedding.

In fact, it’s surprising that she only mentioned the wedding once in a blog that was geared toward fashion and women’s issues.

Meghan Markle made some very candid comments about life in the UK in her new Netflix series. (Photo via Netflix)

No doubt this will be presented as further evidence of Meghan’s royal aspirations and ongoing obsession with Kate.

But if anything, it demonstrates that Meghan really was not terribly interested in the Windsor clan during her previous life as an actress.

By our calculation, that makes the score Meghan: 47 bajillion, Meghan: haters 0.