Kate Middleton: I Finally Have Diana's Old Title, and Harry Is Not Gonna Ruin It For Me!

When Queen Elizabeth II passed away in September at the age of 96, there was a tremendous amount of upheaval within the upper ranks royal family.

Her son Charles became king, of course, thus vacating the post of Prince of Wales, which had been his title for over 64 years.

That title was then inherited by Prince William, making Kate Middleton the first Princess of Wales since William’s mother, Princess Diana.

It’s not surprising that that particular promotion was overshadowed by all that was going around Kate.

Catherine, Princess of Wales

After all, this was the first time that a new monarch had taken over the British throne since 1952.

And in recent months, the controversy surrounding Prince Harry’s forthcoming memoir has dominated the royal headlines.

With all of that going on, Kate’s commitment to her new role has already been put to the test in a major way.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, attends the Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene Church on December 25, 2022 in Sandringham, Norfolk.

And insiders say she’s risen to the challenge better than anyone could have anticipated.

“She’s always carried out her role with the family very well,” royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti told E! News this week.

“She’s somebody that is immensely popular with the public. They absolutely love her.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton were in Boston recently.

“She’s admirable,” author and journalist Tina Brown recently echoed on Kara Swisher’s Sway podcast.

“She took 10 years before William married her. Kate looked at the situation and she said, ‘I can do this. I will do this. I’m going to devote myself to it.’ Essentially, it’s kind of like the royal version of taking the veil.”

Brown speculates that it hasn’t always been easy for Kate to adapt to the demands of royal life — but notes that she’s always soldiered on without complaint.

Prince William

“I think she’s found it constricting. I think sometimes she’s found it very painful, actually, living in that,” Brown told Swisher.

“But she has decided that’s what she’s going to do, and she’s doing it…Self-discipline isn’t a very modern attribute, essentially, but she does have it and I admire her for it.”

“Of all the incredible tributes that came out of the royal family, there wasn’t one from the new Princess of Wales,” author and royal expert Katie Nicholl said on Vanity Fair’s Dynasty podcast.

Prince William and Kate Middleton

“She has been completely silent in her mourning in all of this, and she’s let her presence do the talking—and it’s a very powerful presence.”

“Kate has been successful because she understands the importance of being part of a team and she has developed the ability to glow and to stand out,” adds historian Robert Lacey, who recently worked as a consultant on The Crown.

“She gives out a message of supportiveness to her husband, her own family, and to the wider royal family. She seems likely to be a Princess of Wales who does not detract from her prince but instead forms a unit.”

Kate Middleton attends Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.

Over the past week, many have wondered why Kate has declined to speak out against Harry’s memoir, particularly the excerpt in which he claims that he was assaulted by William in 2019.

The answer, it seems, is that Kate would be risking a great deal by entering the fray, and she would stand to gain very little.

Kate’s reputation was hard-earned, and one of the things her fans love about her is her willingness to silently endure hardship.

It might not be a very modern persona that the new Princess of Wales has adopted, but it’s one that’s worked for her very well up to this point.