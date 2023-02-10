Kate Middleton: Rebranding Just to Outdo Meghan Markle?

The latest reports on the royal family say that William and Kate are still royally pissed over Prince Harry’s memoir.

No one likes having their secrets shared with the world. Especially when their family has used influence and hoarded wealth to construct a very particular public image.

But Princess Kate Middleton isn’t relying solely on shady media connections to put a different spin on her looks.

In fact, some wonder if her soft rebranding has less to do with normal royal duties and more to do with one-upping Duchess Meghan Markle.

Prince Wlliam and Kate Middleton revealed their 2022 Christmas card tis week. (Photo via Instagram)

We know that stories of a princess trying to outshine a duchess sounds like ambient NPC dialogue from a fantasy video game, but bear with us for a moment.

Kate, who is the new Princess of Wales following Charles’ ascension to the throne, has been revamping her image.

Just five months in, she has hired a branding and marketing expert to strengthen her media support team.

Kate Middleton celebrated her 40th birthday this week. And she marked the occasion with some stunning new photographic portraits.

She has been working to frame her “Shaping Us” campaign on child development as nothing short of her “life’s work.”

The Telegraph has a report out suggesting that this is about more than just this particular project.

Allegedly, Kate feels determined to go about “besting Meghan Markle” in the public eye.

Hey, when it comes to older, whiter, and more conservative folks in the UK, Kate won before it even began.

And if it’s really a contest, there are certainly some racist elements in other countries with cringey affection for the crown who will gladly say that they are Team Kate.

Most of the US … and Canada … and many other places, however, find Meghan likeable or sympathetic. And many don’t think of Kate much at all beyond wondering what she thinks of her husband, the prince of pegging.

Once Charles checks into that great palace in the sky, William will become the new King of the UK.

But if Kate wants to get her hooks into a sizable base of potential admirers, she’s going to need to be, you know, interesting. Memorable.

And that seems to be just what she is doing. Or trying to do.

In recent weeks, she has been seeking out high-profile coverage for her early childhood campaign.

Prince William and Kate Middleton take in a Boston Celtics game. (Photo by Paul Edwards – Pool/Getty Images)

Kate has been flaunting bold pantsuits at major public events.

She even debuted a new short film on the topic — at BAFTA headquarters, no less.

This guaranteed that she was rubbing elbows with celebrities and, thus, drawing attention.

If Kate hopes to shine a spotlight on herself in contrast to Meghan, specifically, there may no be a better time.

For one thing, Charles’ coronation is coming up. His royal big-boy party is happening in May, and he’s sparing no expense … even as Brexit continues to devastate the UK economy.

Kate will certainly garner plenty of attention at the event … especially if Charles can’t convince Harry and Meghan to attend.

SANDRINGHAM, NORFOLK – DECEMBER 25: King Charles III attends the Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene Church on December 25, 2022 in Sandringham, Norfolk. King Charles III ascended to the throne on September 8, 2022, with his coronation set for May 6, 2023. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

As for Meghan, she is clearly deliberately avoiding too much exposure at the moment.

In addition to being a busy mother of two, the Duchess of Sussex is obviously allowing the public time to digest all of the revelations in Spare.

This is Harry’s moment in the spotlight to discuss his lived experiences with his family. It appears that Meghan doesn’t mind taking a back seat while her husband speaks his truth.

Are Prince William and Kate Middleton planning to have a fourth child? That’s the conclusion some fans have reached based on the couple’s recent behavior.

Speaking of Spare and its many revelations, Kate is reportedly taking things better than William, who has his knickers or bloomers or whatever ridiculous thing British people call underwear in a twist.

Right now, she seems to be working on redefining herself and her public brand.

Maybe it will pay off or maybe it won’t. One wonders if she envies Meghan and the many comparisons to Diana.